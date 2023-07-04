Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 13 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 12 Spoilers

Image: Shueisha / VIZ Media

It’s been several months since the start of Tenmaku Cinema, but Hajime has already made significant headway from a simple cinephile into an increasingly impressive amateur director. He has recruited friends, peers, and even a celebrity classmate to appear in the project penned by his ghostly companion, with the latest stages of development revolving around the rest of the film’s cast. With Hinaki Kurai’s work largely taken care of, Hajime has handpicked a role for his childhood friend, Bito, and must coach him through the takes. Find out more with the release date of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 13!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 13 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 13 will release on Sunday, July 9, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re hoping to make it to the set as they wrap production on Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 13 at its release date and time, you’re in luck! Below we have provided a time zone guide based on the localization time for the latest chapter:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we see Hajime not only display his talents as a casting director, but how he sees Bito as a friend and ideal for his role.

RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 13

In Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12, we saw Hajime begin working on how the film operates beyond Hinaki Kurai’s role as Nagisa. This then focuses on Hajime’s friend, Bito, who plays the other most important role of the film, Shimada. However, Bito is understandably starstruck working with his celebrity classmate, so some coaching is inevitably necessary.

However, instead of a montage of trying and trying again, Hajime reminds Bito of how acting can come naturally when one understands their role. Bito was an instantly supportive friend since their earlier years, and Hajime wanted to tap into that so that Bito’s character, Shimada, could speak to Nagisa more naturally. It’s this combination of friendship and coaching that guides Bito to the perfect shot, and now it just begs the question: is this going to turn out to be a phenomenal film?

There’s still plenty to speculate on with the production of “The Shore.” It could wind up critically misunderstood at its debut, and other production setbacks could happen, so hopefully those phones are backed up. All we can do now is wait for the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 13 to find out more!

- This article was updated on July 3rd, 2023