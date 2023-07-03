Ice-Head Gill Chapter 3 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 2 Spoilers

Image: Sheisha / VIZ Media, Edited by Attack of the Fanboy

The latest chapter of Ice-Head Gill has surfaced and the young travelling warrior can’t seem to stay out of trouble. Young Gill Sol continues in his journey to find his father, and in fend off the deadly liches that threaten him along the way. It’s still the first few weeks for the series, but it’s left a decent impression for those seeking a new Shonen manga with similar energy to that of One Piece. Learn more with the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 3!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 3 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 3 will release on Sunday, July 9, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 3

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re looking to catch the latest chapter as soon as it drops, we’ve got you covered. We have provided a handy release date time zone guide you can consult to know exactly when Ice-Head Gill Chapter 3 will release!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gill continues on his journey to find his father, while learning more about the liches that plague his world.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 2 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 3

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 2 goes along a similar path to that of the first chapter, but this time Gill is meeting new people on his journey. Along the way, he searches for a place to stay and happens upon a small home where he meets a family: Heidi, a young local girl, and Rud, a man engaged to Heidi’s sister Alison, who has gone missing.

From the stories Heidi tells of Alison being spotted luring people into the woods, Gill grew suspicious, only to have those fears quickly confirmed: she was overtaken by a lich. He quickly defeats Alison and the lich controlling her, but has to convey to the villagers that she is dead now, being used as a puppet by the lich.

Once he subdues her, he tries to interrogate the lich possessing Alison about his father, Dreki, and the relics he has hidden away, but with no luck. To the heartbreak of Heidi and Rud, Gill is tasked with burning Alison’s body to eliminate the lich and end her suffering.

He is respected and celebrated for the solemn task, and ultimately rewarded with runners turning his boat into a sled. This should speed things along for Gill as he progresses toward the capital in the upcoming release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 3!

