Ice-Head Gill Chapter 2 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 1 Spoilers

What better way to cool off going into Summer 2023 than with Ice-Head Gill, the latest new manga from Weekly Shonen Jump? It has the adventurous spirit of One Piece but with a Norse twist, answering the question: What if you saw the success of Vinland Saga, and added a fantastical Shonen twist? The story is brand-new but with the first chapter getting a glorious 55 pages, we’re ready for more. Read here for the Ice-Head Gill Chapter 2 release date!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 2 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 2 will release on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The chapter will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

For international readers wanting to see the seafaring adventures of Gill Sol, you’re in luck! We’ve got this release time zone guide for you to consult so you know when the next chapter drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gill introduces us to his Urchin Island home, and the dangers that soon come to his doorstep.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 1 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 2

Gill Sol is a spirited young retainer (putting it generously) to the local Jarl Mela. It’s revealed by the supporting cast including local warrior Zakuro that Gill’s family is one of the elite citizen families of the island, with his father, Dreki Sol, being allegedly responsible for the “Hero’s High Treason.” His offenses include killing his allies and even the prince, earning a dark reputation for the Sol name.

But Gill remains outwardly unfazed, convinced his father is falsely accused. The accusations clearly weigh on him heavily, however. Throughout the chapter, Gill also proves himself to have prodigious talent with a battleaxe, taking down foes much larger than himself. Eventually, Mela gives him Dreki’s old journal, giving clues about Liches, deadly sentient revenants who can possess the bodies of the living. Meanwhile, just as this is happening, a lich appears on the shores.

This creature proves deadly, quickly killing and possessing Zakuro’s body. It tries to get the locals to surrender and bend to his will, but Gill instead rallies them against the intruder. He makes short work of the enemy, recognizing it as a lich, prompting him to read more of the journal. He finds a gold brooch in the journal with clues leading to hidden relics from his father but must decipher the clues from the Trolls’ language in which they’re written.

The chapter starts to close out as Gill determines what he must do. He seeks to go and find the relics as clues to his father’s whereabouts, stopping first at the royal capital. The first chapter went through a lot, and I personally was hooked really quickly. It has that certain swashbuckling fun but with a mildly bloody Shonen edge, and the characters it quickly introduced were quite memorable. Ice-Head Gill Chapter 2 is going to be an exciting release next week, and I can’t wait to read more!

- This article was updated on June 26th, 2023