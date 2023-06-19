Jiangshi X Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Jiangshi X is an exciting new manga that started out in the early weeks of 2023. It’s been an interesting blend of action fantasy with Chinese historical elements and certainly scratches the itch for a fun Shonen manga. But for those looking to catch the chapters as they drop for this series, you might want to keep an eye on its release pattern. Read on for our Jiangshi X manga chapter release date schedule for 2023!
Full Jiangshi X Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
Jiangshi X is originally a Shonen Jump+ manga that releases weekly on the Viz Media Jiangshi X portal, along with the Shonen Jump reader app! The series is among the new Shonen Jump+ manga that began in 2023, meaning it and many others are free to read on the Manga Plus app for its latest several chapters.
Related: Spy x Family Manga Release Date Schedule 2023
If you’re looking to keep caught up on Jiangshi X, we have provided the anticipated release date schedule for its manga in 2023 below. Any hiatuses by author Norihiko Kurazono or Shonen Jump will be updated accordingly.
|Jiangshi X Chapter
|Release Date
|1
|January 22, 2023
|2
|January 29, 2023
|3
|February 5, 2023
|4
|February 12, 2023
|5
|February 19, 2023
|6
|February 26, 2023
|7
|March 5, 2023
|8
|March 12, 2023
|9
|March 19, 2023
|10
|March 26, 2023
|11
|April 2, 2023
|12
|April 16, 2023
|13
|April 23, 2023
|14
|April 30, 2023
|15
|May 21, 2023
|16
|June 4, 2023
|17
|June 18, 2023
|18
|July 2, 2023
|19
|July 9, 2023
|20
|July 16, 2023
|21
|July 23, 2023
|22
|July 30, 2023
|23
|August 6, 2023
|24
|August 13, 2023
|25
|August 20, 2023
|26
|August 27, 2023
|27
|September 3, 2023
|28
|September 10, 2023
|29
|September 17, 2023
|30
|September 24, 2023
|31
|October 1, 2023
|32
|October 8, 2023
|33
|October 15, 2023
|34
|October 22, 2023
|35
|October 29, 2023
|36
|November 5, 2023
|37
|November 12, 2023
|38
|November 19, 2023
|39
|November 26, 2023
|40
|December 3, 2023
|41
|December 10, 2023
|42
|December 17, 2023
|43
|December 24, 2023
As you may have noticed, Jiangshi X is available for international readers weekly on Sundays, with occasional hiatuses. Some, like Golden Week, are unsurprising, while others such as May 28 and June 11 might be more unexpected. The series is brand new this year, and we’re looking forward to seeing just the distance Xiaohu and his team of fellow young Daoshi warriors go!
- This article was updated on June 19th, 2023