Jiangshi X Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Jiangshi X is an exciting new manga that started out in the early weeks of 2023. It’s been an interesting blend of action fantasy with Chinese historical elements and certainly scratches the itch for a fun Shonen manga. But for those looking to catch the chapters as they drop for this series, you might want to keep an eye on its release pattern. Read on for our Jiangshi X manga chapter release date schedule for 2023!

Full Jiangshi X Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Jiangshi X is originally a Shonen Jump+ manga that releases weekly on the Viz Media Jiangshi X portal, along with the Shonen Jump reader app! The series is among the new Shonen Jump+ manga that began in 2023, meaning it and many others are free to read on the Manga Plus app for its latest several chapters.

If you’re looking to keep caught up on Jiangshi X, we have provided the anticipated release date schedule for its manga in 2023 below. Any hiatuses by author Norihiko Kurazono or Shonen Jump will be updated accordingly.

Jiangshi X Chapter Release Date 1 January 22, 2023 2 January 29, 2023 3 February 5, 2023 4 February 12, 2023 5 February 19, 2023 6 February 26, 2023 7 March 5, 2023 8 March 12, 2023 9 March 19, 2023 10 March 26, 2023 11 April 2, 2023 12 April 16, 2023 13 April 23, 2023 14 April 30, 2023 15 May 21, 2023 16 June 4, 2023 17 June 18, 2023 18 July 2, 2023 19 July 9, 2023 20 July 16, 2023 21 July 23, 2023 22 July 30, 2023 23 August 6, 2023 24 August 13, 2023 25 August 20, 2023 26 August 27, 2023 27 September 3, 2023 28 September 10, 2023 29 September 17, 2023 30 September 24, 2023 31 October 1, 2023 32 October 8, 2023 33 October 15, 2023 34 October 22, 2023 35 October 29, 2023 36 November 5, 2023 37 November 12, 2023 38 November 19, 2023 39 November 26, 2023 40 December 3, 2023 41 December 10, 2023 42 December 17, 2023 43 December 24, 2023

As you may have noticed, Jiangshi X is available for international readers weekly on Sundays, with occasional hiatuses. Some, like Golden Week, are unsurprising, while others such as May 28 and June 11 might be more unexpected. The series is brand new this year, and we’re looking forward to seeing just the distance Xiaohu and his team of fellow young Daoshi warriors go!

- This article was updated on June 19th, 2023