Jiangshi X Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

June 19th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jiangshi X Manga Chapter Release Schedule
Jiangshi X is an exciting new manga that started out in the early weeks of 2023. It’s been an interesting blend of action fantasy with Chinese historical elements and certainly scratches the itch for a fun Shonen manga. But for those looking to catch the chapters as they drop for this series, you might want to keep an eye on its release pattern. Read on for our Jiangshi X manga chapter release date schedule for 2023!

Full Jiangshi X Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Jiangshi X is originally a Shonen Jump+ manga that releases weekly on the Viz Media Jiangshi X portal, along with the Shonen Jump reader app! The series is among the new Shonen Jump+ manga that began in 2023, meaning it and many others are free to read on the Manga Plus app for its latest several chapters.

If you’re looking to keep caught up on Jiangshi X, we have provided the anticipated release date schedule for its manga in 2023 below. Any hiatuses by author Norihiko Kurazono or Shonen Jump will be updated accordingly.

Jiangshi X ChapterRelease Date
1January 22, 2023
2January 29, 2023
3February 5, 2023
4February 12, 2023
5February 19, 2023
6February 26, 2023
7March 5, 2023
8March 12, 2023
9March 19, 2023
10March 26, 2023
11April 2, 2023
12April 16, 2023
13April 23, 2023
14April 30, 2023
15May 21, 2023
16June 4, 2023
17June 18, 2023
18July 2, 2023
19July 9, 2023
20July 16, 2023
21July 23, 2023
22July 30, 2023
23August 6, 2023
24August 13, 2023
25August 20, 2023
26August 27, 2023
27September 3, 2023
28September 10, 2023
29September 17, 2023
30September 24, 2023
31October 1, 2023
32October 8, 2023
33October 15, 2023
34October 22, 2023
35October 29, 2023
36November 5, 2023
37November 12, 2023
38November 19, 2023
39November 26, 2023
40December 3, 2023
41December 10, 2023
42December 17, 2023
43December 24, 2023

As you may have noticed, Jiangshi X is available for international readers weekly on Sundays, with occasional hiatuses. Some, like Golden Week, are unsurprising, while others such as May 28 and June 11 might be more unexpected. The series is brand new this year, and we’re looking forward to seeing just the distance Xiaohu and his team of fellow young Daoshi warriors go!

