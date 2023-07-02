Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 227 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Gojo and Sukuna’s duel rages on in Jujutsu Kaisen during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. Combat advantages are swinging like a pendulum while spectators try to keep up not only with the events, but the intents behind each little move. Gojo may have claimed an early advantage in the fight, but Sukuna keeps showcasing why he’s a mighty contender. But as usual, with this being a Shonen manga fight, new techniques are unveiled and the advantage could shift at any point. Read on for the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 release date!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 will release on Sunday, July 9, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

https://attackofthefanboy.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=932217&action=edit

If you want to know what happens next but live in territories outside the time zones listed above, we’ve got you covered! Below are the times you can expect to catch the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we see Gojo encountering some violent setbacks while still pulling out some tricks of his own.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 227 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 228

Gojo’s healing from Chapter 226 came in clutch with the latest chapter, allowing him to stay in the fight. It was here that he was able to open his domain again, while still encountering pushback from Sukuna, who remains confident in the fight.

Time and again, Sukuna presses his advantage, with Gojo demonstrating an antidomain technique called Falling Blossom Emotion to protect against his opponents attacks. It’s worth noting that this doesn’t get him out unscathed, and in fact leaves him covered with surface wounds. The chapter ends with another of Gojo’s domain expansions, but condensing everything around it in a tiny sphere.

Jujutsu Kaisen 227 Spoilers

.

.

.

I was a little scared because last weeks editor's note mentioned the climax of the fight happening this chapter, but looks like it's far from over



Thoroughly enjoying the back and forth between these two beasts pic.twitter.com/4VbusfqwCa — FingersCrossed (@FingersCro55ed) June 29, 2023

It’s tough to say exactly what will happen in the fight, especially with Shonen manga/anime tropes potentially disrupting an open and shut case assessment of how it should go.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 227 Leaks Were Quick to Turn Into Memes

Images: Shueisha / Gracie Films, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The JJK fan community was quick to react when leaks of the current chapter hit the web last week. One particular moment where Gojo is struggling to keep up with Sukuna was one fans couldn’t help but crack up about, making it look like the Marge Krumping meme.

The internet is a great place and even highly anticipated battles like Gojo vs. Sukuna shouldn’t be taken 100% seriously. Perhaps more memes will surface ahead of the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228!

- This article was updated on July 2nd, 2023