Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 11 Spoilers

Get ready for Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12 and its release date here!

June 25th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12 Release Date
Image: Shueisha / VIZ Media

Hajime Shinichi has made some massive strides in the latest chapters of Tenmaku Cinema. He’s asserted himself as the leader of his peers, and taken on the role of director for his film project, “The Shore” with great results so far. He’s even been given the chance to go on-set with his lead actor at her current large-scale film shoot, but there’s still room for him to grow. Find out more about this with the Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12 release date!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12 will release on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The chapter will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and for free on Manga Plus!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re looking to catch the next chapter as it drops, don’t settle for the B-Roll. Use this handy time zone guide so you get the first glimpse as the chapter unveils its screening worldwide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Hajime learns just how important he has become to Himeki Kurakui, and takes the next steps in completing “The Shore.”

RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 11 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 12

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 11 has surprisingly emotional moments for Kurakui, recounting her days as a child actor pressured by her mother and resented by her peers. It turns out “The Shore” has represented something special to her: creative autonomy and a bold, strictly artistic endeavor she could do entirely for herself.

Meanwhile, Hajime’s script won’t be leaked even though Yukio caught it. He was onto Hajime as a fellow director from the start, and Hajime chose to honor this by instead planning to screen it for the esteemed filmmaker when it’s finished. But to do that, he needs to cast the remaining characters, opening up the next arc of the series revolving around casting.

Hajime taps his friend Bito to play the equally important role of Shimada in the film. He initially balks at the idea but quickly gives in at the prospect of acting opposite Kurakui in a film. As Summer Break looms, Hajime is more on fire than ever, and we’re sure to see the fruits of his script revisions in the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12!

- This article was updated on June 25th, 2023

