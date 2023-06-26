Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 11 Spoilers

Image: Shueisha / VIZ Media

Hajime Shinichi has made some massive strides in the latest chapters of Tenmaku Cinema. He’s asserted himself as the leader of his peers, and taken on the role of director for his film project, “The Shore” with great results so far. He’s even been given the chance to go on-set with his lead actor at her current large-scale film shoot, but there’s still room for him to grow. Find out more about this with the Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12 release date!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12 will release on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The chapter will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and for free on Manga Plus!

If you’re looking to catch the next chapter as it drops, don’t settle for the B-Roll. Use this handy time zone guide so you get the first glimpse as the chapter unveils its screening worldwide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Hajime learns just how important he has become to Himeki Kurakui, and takes the next steps in completing “The Shore.”

RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 11 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 12

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 11 has surprisingly emotional moments for Kurakui, recounting her days as a child actor pressured by her mother and resented by her peers. It turns out “The Shore” has represented something special to her: creative autonomy and a bold, strictly artistic endeavor she could do entirely for herself.

Meanwhile, Hajime’s script won’t be leaked even though Yukio caught it. He was onto Hajime as a fellow director from the start, and Hajime chose to honor this by instead planning to screen it for the esteemed filmmaker when it’s finished. But to do that, he needs to cast the remaining characters, opening up the next arc of the series revolving around casting.

Hajime taps his friend Bito to play the equally important role of Shimada in the film. He initially balks at the idea but quickly gives in at the prospect of acting opposite Kurakui in a film. As Summer Break looms, Hajime is more on fire than ever, and we’re sure to see the fruits of his script revisions in the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 12!

