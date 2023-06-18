Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 11 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 12 Spoilers

Image: Shueisha / VIZ Media

Tenmaku Cinema has entered an interesting arc where Hajime absorbs all the info he can about filmmaking on a larger scale. Thanks to his classmate Himeki Kurakui acting as a connection with the industry, Hajime is learning a ton and possibly making too big of an impression on her set. Learn more about the Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 11 release date here and what’s next for Hajime and his ghostly companion!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 11 Release Date and Time

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 11 will release on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The chapter will be available on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal and Shonen Jump manga reader app at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET. You can also read the latest chapters on a limited basis for free on Manga Plus!

If you’re an international reader looking to catch the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 11 as it drops, you’re not alone! We’ve got you covered with our time zone guide shown below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Hajime continues to gush over Kurakui’s movie production but perhaps reveals too much about his current projects in the process.

RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 10 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 11

Hajime sees the bond between Kurakui and her director Yukio, with whom she has had a long-lasting connection since her early days as an actor. It results in him seeing how Kurakui is pushed to attempt different takes on her character’s reactions in the events of the movie, merely to see what forms they can take.

This gives Hajime ideas, whipping out his script for The Shore and wanting to do similar things for her scenes in the film. However, this proves to be a mistake that could prove detrimental, as Yukio grabs the script. He’ll see brilliance, ghostwritten by Takihiko Tenmaku and modified by Hajime, but it also could reveal Kurakui’s secret involvement in the film.

What this means is tough to say, but it certainly could put production on The Shore in jeopardy in the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 11!

