Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 10 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 9 Spoilers

Tenmaku Cinema is bringing Hajime into the world of filmmaking at unprecedented speeds. Who knew all it took was the ghost of a virtuoso screenwriter to thrust you into early creative stardom? As things ramp up for Hajime’s film production, he also learns more about the ins and outs of production on a greater scale. Read on for the Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 10 release date!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 10 Release Date and Time

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 10 will release on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The chapter will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET to read on the Viz Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re hoping to get the inside scoop behind the scenes on this series the moment it calls ‘Cut and Print’ you’re in luck! We have this handy release time zone guide you can consult here:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Hajime goes on set with Hinaki Kurai (aka Kurakui) to observe the production of an upcoming film of hers.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 9 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 10

Hajime has had a successful run at filming with his classmate Hinaki and now joins her to watch how the big leagues operate. Hajime is predictably starstruck as a cinephile, finding all aspects of production fascinating, from the real heroes like assistant directors to something as simple as figure-eight cable coiling.

This expedition will serve as a key experience in showing Hajime how it’s done, and what sort of assets he could one day wield as a full-fledged director with the proper budget to suit his talents. It’s fascinating, and an interesting look at how able he is to quickly bond with people on-set, even amusingly causing the assistant director to “swoon” with his genuine compliments to her line of work.

What this translates to in future chapters remains to be seen, but Hajime can observe his classmate in a big-budget drama with murder and intrigue. His admiration for the young star grows, while he finds himself increasingly at home with the production. Now that he sees her acting prowess on full display, maybe he’ll be wanting to see if he can bring that out further in his upcoming film, as well.

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023