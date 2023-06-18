The Elusive Samurai Chapter 115 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 114 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Takauji Ashikaga has been on a roll for the last few chapters of The Elusive Samurai. His wave of conquest and daring confrontations has been quite a feat to behold, although people may be left wondering what Tokiyuki is up to during this. But with the outcome of the latest chapter, and what its events mean in the context of the source material, familiar faces may come into play soon. Read on for the Elusive Samurai Chapter 115 release date!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 115 Release Date and Time

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 115 will release on Sunday, June 25, 2023. It will be available to read on the Viz Media Elusive Samurai portal and the Shonen Jump reader app at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET.

Related: The Elusive Samurai Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

If you live outside the above-listed regions but don’t want to miss out on the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 115 when it drops, you’re in luck! We have this time zone guide below which you can consult:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Ashikaga’s latest fight leaves him mourning for his unfortunate opponent.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 114 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 115

Takauji Ashikaga has revealed his deadly weapon against Kusunoki and effortlessly takes him down. But in his dying moments, Kusunoki notes that his opponent sits with him, saddened by his imminent passing, loyalty to the emperor proving fatal. This would serve as foreshadowing for future events.

But what’s fascinating about this conversation is just how much we see the layered, often paradoxical qualities of Ashikaga. He’s merciful and benevolent in speaking to his enemy after defeating him, yet shows contempt for his loyalty to the emperor, and is inhumanly violent. All hope seems to rest in Tokiyuki at this moment.

And speaking of Tokiyuki, we see the titular protagonist writing a mysterious letter in the final moments. This is in light of the splintering factions where his loyalty is brought into question, and what direction he ultimately takes. While we know he eventually asks for a pardon from Go-Daigo, it’ll be interesting to see what Tokiyuki’s next move will be in The Elusive Samurai Chapter 115!

- This article was updated on June 18th, 2023