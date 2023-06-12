The Elusive Samurai Chapter 114 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 113 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The Elusive Samurai has shifted focus in recent chapters. Instead of following the story of Tokiyuki Hojo, lately, it’s all been about Takauji Ashikaga and his tenacious brand of fighting prowess and deadly efficiency. While the story follows these characters based on historical events, there’s an eerily mystical or legendary element to how they are fleshed out. See what’s coming with The Elusive Samurai Chapter 114 release date!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 114 Release Date and Time

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 114 will release on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The chapter will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET to read on the Viz Media The Elusive Samurai portal, along with the Shonen Jump manga reader app!

For those anxious to catch The Elusive Samurai‘s latest chapter upon its release date, thankfully the series is a lot less difficult to latch onto than its protagonist. Here’s our release date time zone guide for you to consult!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we learn just how vicious Takauji can be, as well as his ability to bounce back from otherwise deadly blows.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 113 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 114

Takauji’s conquest moves ever forward, and his bold offensives pay off. Despite landing at the opposition’s feet, and both raising similar, but not identical imperial banners upon one another, Takauji couldn’t care less, simply content in no longer being the emperor’s enemy.

As the forces clash, Takauji finds shrewd tactics deployed by his opponent, caltrops being used to deny reinforcements from protecting him. This is known as the False Kyo Plan, used by Kusunogi Masashige to isolate Takauji into single combat. It turns out, Kusunogi is a ferocious opponent, but Takauji is elevated to near-mythical status, able to shrug off deadly blows, even apparently a snapped neck.

Brandishing his heirloom naginata (spear) named Honekami, or “Bonebiter” Takauji relished the challenge, ready to dish out some vengeance. It’s been an exciting read, and it’ll be truly interesting to see Takauji’s unhinged might on full display soon with the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 114! Finally, don’t forget about the upcoming anime adaptation!

