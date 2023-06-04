The Elusive Samurai Chapter 113 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 112 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The Elusive Samurai has entered a new phase, where Takauji Ashikaga continues to make a name for himself as Tokiyuki flees. The series follows the historical events rather closely, but not without glimpses at otherworldly visuals and some pretty intense violence. The fans will have to wait a bit longer to see what Ashikaga adds to his legacy next, however. Read on for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 113 release date so you know when it’ll drop!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 113 Release Date and Time: When is the Next Chapter Out?

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 113 will release on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. This is confirmed by the Viz Media The Elusive Samurai portal. The Elusive Samurai typically releases on a weekly basis, barring any creator or publication hiatuses.

If you’re an international reader and looking to catch up on the series, you’re in luck! We’ve got a release time zone guide you can consult so you will know when the next chapter drops in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we’ll likely see more of the Ashikaga Shogunate as it expands in its conquests.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 113

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 113 will likely see more background on how Takauji expands his rule upon its release date. While it becomes increasingly plain as day that he has seemingly won and will continue to live on in the cultural zeitgeist, the story is clearly not over, with Takauji himself having previously seen Tokiyuki’s interference as a humiliation.

What this means in the story remains to be seen. There are nearly 20 years of untold history yet to be revealed in terms of Tokiyuki’s role in the plot, so there’s still lots to tell in this series. For now, all eyes seem to be on Takauji, with a tease at the sons of Kusunoki Masashige, whose loyalist roots seem to inspire hope against the Ashikaga tidal wave. But maybe don’t get those hopes up yet.

