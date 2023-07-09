Ice-Head Gill Chapter 4 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 3 Spoilers

Image: Shueisha / VIZ Media

Gill Sol is about to make a new friend in the latest chapter of Ice-Head Gill. His travels so far had been one-chapter deals, with him resolving his home or the nearby community’s problems while heading toward the royal capital of Great Ice. But now he meets a kindred spirit, a fellow plucky youngster whose family has also been dragged in the mud by the locals, and this looks like a multi-part arc. Read on for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 4!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 4 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 4 will release on Sunday, July 16, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus for free!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 4

Release Date

For those wanting to catch the latest chapter as it drops so they can follow Gill’s adventures, we’ve got you covered! Feel free to use our time zone guide so you know when to expect the release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 4:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gill meets Sana Rani, a fellow youth with a burning desire to read and rob others blind.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 3 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 4

Gill Sol, son of the disgraced Dreki Sol, encounters a new prospective ally on his way to the capital. Sana Rani, whose family was labeled as criminals, meets Gill on his travels. It’s here that she manages to steal Dreki’s journal and turn their chance encounter into an opportunity for them to bond.

Sana is a talented thief but is also well-read and desires knowledge while scrawling out an impressive wall of runes in secret. Gill stumbles upon this secret while tracking down his book, where they soon find themselves snowed in by an avalanche. When Gill wakes up, he finds Sana being taken by a local warrior she fleeced for his coins, and the warrior intends to torture and kill her before Gill intervenes.

It’s here that their common ground is showcased, and Gill chooses to set her free. Sana, still untrusting of others, are wary to join him outright, but you can reasonably expect their bond to grow in Chapter 4. Sana in many ways reminds me and likely other viewers of Nami from One Piece, a series to which you can easily compare this. It’ll be exciting to see what adventures they get up to next!

- This article was updated on July 9th, 2023