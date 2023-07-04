Jiangshi X Chapter 19 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 18 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The daoshi led by Xiaohu have encountered their deadliest obstacle yet on their escort mission: a fourth-order jiangshi. The creature radiates a deadly aura, barely resembling a human at this point, but it must either be evaded or defeated for the crew to deliver Lady Jiutian. However, one member of the team is undeterred by this grave threat to their progress, and you’ll soon see their might on display. Get ready for the release date of Jiangshi X Chapter 19!

Jiangshi X Chapter 19 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X Chapter 19 will release on Sunday, July 16, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re looking forward to catching the latest chapter to see how this next confrontation goes, you’re in luck. We’ve gathered the release times for international readers so you won’t miss the release date and time of Jiangshi X Chapter 19 as it drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, in classic Shonen manga fashion, protagonist Xiaohu reveals an ace up his sleeve, something his late father taught him.

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 18 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 19

The daoshi devise a plan to subdue and escape from the jiangshi in their way in the latest chapter. In planning this, Xiaohu reveals a shu his father taught him, confirming suspicions of nepotism as he gained special treatment despite being of the same rank as his comrades. But Xiaohu is desperate and knows the importance not only of the mission but of everyone getting out alive.

In carrying out the plan, Xiaohu quickly reveals his plan isn’t to pin the enemy down but to defeat him outright. In a moment resembling Rock Lee opening his Eight Gates in Naruto, he recalls his training in Ji Kaifeng, unleashing his Dan Li. The technique, Ultimate Unleashing Seal, is a clear power-up move similar to Kaio Ken, and when Xiaohu pulls it off, it’s glorious.

Since the manga is not even 20 chapters in yet, all bets are on this resulting in Xiaohu dealing a total thrashing to the jiangshi, but likely at the price of leaving him immensely weak afterward. Find out if I’m right in my assessment of the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 19!

