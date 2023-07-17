Ice-Head Gill Chapter 5 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 4 Spoilers

Image: VIZ Media / Shueisha

New adversaries emerge while uneasy alliances are tested in the latest chapter of Ice-Head Gill. Gill Sol is learning more about his father Dreki as he encounters a world very clearly touched by his impressive legacy. But on the flip side, the man left behind more than enough enemies, making for some action-packed Viking manga for us to enjoy! Get ready for what comes next in the Ice-Head Gill Chapter 5 release date!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 5 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 5 will release on Sunday, July 23, 2023. It will be available to read at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 4

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Additionally, you can consult our time zone guide to see when it releases based on where you live!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gill learns an underappreciated merciful quality of his beloved father.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 4 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 5

Gill escapes with Sana and attempts to help protect her while having decidedly heavy-handed methods. But his kindness is noted, although she pays greater attention to the prospect of handing over the head of Dreki Sol’s son to see her family again. As he’s about to leave though, the thug encountered in the previous chapter returns, bringing his deadly brother, Ulfgaard the Blood-Chaser.

The Blood Chaser turns out to be another beneficiary of Dreki’s mercy. Dreki believed this man could be rehabilitated after his capture instead of outright executed. Believing this to be a weakness, Ulfgaard intends to kill Gill at this moment, but Gill, stalwart with faith in his father’s morals, decides to fight back in the final panel of the chapter. We’ll see Gill’s strength with the release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 5!

