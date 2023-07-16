Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 229 Spoilers

Images: VIZ Media / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen continues to wave the pendulum and stress the readers out with its current arc. The Shinjuku Showdown Arc is a total crowd-pleaser, but was also a long time coming, and an action-packed battle so far. Satoru Gojo has put up a deadly fight against Sukuna who currently inhabits Megumi Fushiguro, and despite a deadly Malevolent Shrine, Gojo might just pull through. Find out more with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230 will release on Sunday, July 30, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For those who live in different regions from what’s listed above, don’t miss another moment of the sorcerer smackdown with this time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, despite teasing at Gojo running out of steam, the tables get turned in a big way.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 230

Gojo seemed to be in rough shape at the end of Chapter 228, but by the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230, we might see our hopes renewed. As remarked in the play-by-play, he was able to bathe Sukuna in Unlimited Void and secure his advantage inside his domain. But in typical Shonen fashion, Sukuna had a trick up his sleeve.

Will Gojo Win or Lose Against Sukuna in JJK Chapter 230?

Sukuna manages to summon Mahoraga even after being hit by Unlimited Void and seemingly adapts to it. It seems Gojo’s best-laid plans won’t cut it, and he’ll have to either adapt or die in this fight. Sukuna is determined to make Gojo suffer even after he sustained a pretty critical wound in Chapter 229, so we’ll have to see how things play out at the end of July with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230!

- This article was updated on July 16th, 2023