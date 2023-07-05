Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 Leaks Suggest a Bad Development in the Gojo vs. Sukuna Fight

Image: Shueisha / VIZ Media

We’ve gone a couple of months since the start of this highly anticipated bout in Jujutsu Kaisen. Gojo vs. Sukuna, in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, with fans and the characters in the manga both speculating about what’s going to happen. With the most recent chapters, it’s been a swinging pendulum of advantages, but lately things have been looking bad for one fighter. With the recent leaks and scans surfacing about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228, things could be looking bad for Gojo in his fight against Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 Leaks Are Showing Gojo Could be in Danger

While Gege Akutami has been cooking up a storm with this current arc, it’s clear that the leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 are hinting at Gojo running out of steam. Even in the past few chapters, readers may have noted Gojo taking several deadly blows, and even when he recovers or turns the tables, it’s at a visible cost to his health.

#jjk228 #jjkspoilers #jjk



THEORY: The reason Gojo’s feeling dizzy and having a nose bleed is because he’s using 100% of his reverse cursed technique on his cooldowns for cursed techniques, neglecting his brain, with the repercussions of abusing domains finally hitting in 228!!! pic.twitter.com/hg0iN6yeVB — (Pending) (@kppjhg59qp) July 5, 2023

In JJK Chapter 228, leakers have quickly posted scenes of Gojo’s nosebleed at the end of the chapter, along with his fatigued expression. He’s been going hard in the paint in this fight, but he should be careful not to paint the court red with his blood. Gojo could lose.

“gojo feels dizzy and gets nosebleed”

Yeah i can’t keep doing this#JJK228 pic.twitter.com/2SOJ99n70f — ria (@getosfav) July 5, 2023

Naturally, things can turn around, but my predictions about this at least not ending well for Gojo seem to be increasingly possible. Things could end up in a fatal draw as well, as foreshadowed. Given how popular he is to the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, this might come as a heavy blow, but until we see Chapter 228, it’s anybody’s game still.

Release Date: When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 Come Out?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 will release on Sunday, July 9, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET along with other Weekly Shonen Jump manga, available on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal. While we shall see what this does to clarify leaks for the current arc, it likely also will build even greater anticipation for a resolution in Chapter 229!

- This article was updated on July 5th, 2023