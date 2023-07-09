Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 228 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media / MAPPA, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been getting an exciting, turbulent ride during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. Gojo’s confidence going into the fight against Sukuna has been brought into question as the chapters have passed, to the point where people understandably worry about the iconic fan-favorite sorcerer. But what’s going to happen next, and what sort of developments will occur as this match inevitably draws to a close? Check out everything there is to know about the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 will release on Sunday, July 16, 2023. It will be available for international fans at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and manga plus for free!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

For those looking to catch the play-by-play on the sorcerer fight of the century, we’ve got you covered! Here is our time zone guide so you know exactly when you can tune in for some more of the Shinjuku Showdown:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we see Sukuna pulling the same potential tricks as Gojo, bringing our hero’s hopes for victory down.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 229

The fight continues to rage in Chapter 228. Gojo pulls an impressive domain trick enclosing himself and Sukuna in a tiny barrier smaller than a basketball. Sukuna uses his external attacks to break down the barrier, while Gojo prevents him from maintaining his domain. It appears to be a deadlock, but Sukuna’s abilities suggest he too can use the reverse cursed technique to restore his burnt-out ones.

It’s in pondering the reasons why Sukuna doesn’t go offensive with his Ten Shadows that Gojo realizes Sukuna may have planned. It’s here, at the close of the chapter that we see him start to falter, his face drooping and developing a nosebleed. It suggests he’s running out of steam fast to the alarm of the community. We’ll just have to wait for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 to find out how it goes from here!

- This article was updated on July 9th, 2023