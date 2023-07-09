Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 228 Spoilers

Learn everything you need to know about the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 here!

July 9th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 Release
Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media / MAPPA, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been getting an exciting, turbulent ride during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. Gojo’s confidence going into the fight against Sukuna has been brought into question as the chapters have passed, to the point where people understandably worry about the iconic fan-favorite sorcerer. But what’s going to happen next, and what sort of developments will occur as this match inevitably draws to a close? Check out everything there is to know about the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 will release on Sunday, July 16, 2023. It will be available for international fans at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and manga plus for free!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

For those looking to catch the play-by-play on the sorcerer fight of the century, we’ve got you covered! Here is our time zone guide so you know exactly when you can tune in for some more of the Shinjuku Showdown:

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we see Sukuna pulling the same potential tricks as Gojo, bringing our hero’s hopes for victory down.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 229

The fight continues to rage in Chapter 228. Gojo pulls an impressive domain trick enclosing himself and Sukuna in a tiny barrier smaller than a basketball. Sukuna uses his external attacks to break down the barrier, while Gojo prevents him from maintaining his domain. It appears to be a deadlock, but Sukuna’s abilities suggest he too can use the reverse cursed technique to restore his burnt-out ones.

It’s in pondering the reasons why Sukuna doesn’t go offensive with his Ten Shadows that Gojo realizes Sukuna may have planned. It’s here, at the close of the chapter that we see him start to falter, his face drooping and developing a nosebleed. It suggests he’s running out of steam fast to the alarm of the community. We’ll just have to wait for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 to find out how it goes from here!

- This article was updated on July 9th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :