The Funniest Fan Reactions To the Minecraft Movie Trailer

The Minecraft movie (officially dubbed A Minecraft Movie by Warner Bros.) dropped its first official trailer, and to say that fans have opinions is an understatement.

While many fans of the game and other moviegoers have had strong reactions to the film’s trailer, we’ve encountered some truly hilarious reactions to the April 2025 film that perfectly encapsulate how fans are feeling about A Minecraft Movie.

TommyInnit Reminds Fans Of the Original Live-Action Sonic Design

first sonic. now Minecraft Sheep. realistic animation will ruin us all pic.twitter.com/ytRVfog0Qz — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) September 4, 2024

Popular Minecraft content creator TommyInnit uploaded a tweet commenting on how Warner Bros. chose to animate the Minecraft sheep, putting together a side-by-side with the original design of Sonic from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. While Sonic was eventually changed to better capture how he looks in the games, the Minecraft sheep might not be so lucky.

Minecraft Fans Revisiting ‘Minecraft Story Mode’

Minecraft: Story Mode, a spin-off Minecraft game handled by Telltale Games was met with some apprehension and disappointment by fans went it originally released, but due to some negative feelings toward the upcoming Minecraft movie, some fans have been making jokes about revisiting the game and giving it a second chance.

Fans Poking Fun at “Hyper-Realistic” Minecraft Mods

The new minecraft movie looks like this im sorry pic.twitter.com/lGR2gOrtsD — Ravioli ✜ (@RavioliCraft) September 4, 2024

Modding is a massive part of what has made Minecraft so timeless, and the “hyper-realistic” mods are some of the most joked about due to how they try and take Minecraft‘s iconic, simplistic style and flip it into something that attempting to be on-par with other modern games. RavioliCraft’s post pokes fun at the 3DCG adaptations of the many animals and monsters present in the Minecraft movie trailer, comparing it to something akin to these types of mods.

When I turn on shaders for the first time pic.twitter.com/54pAKJRNtI — Essential Mod (@EssentialMod) September 4, 2024

In a similar tweet made in reply to the official trailer, Essential Mod, a modding service that caters to Minecraft specifically, made a joke for fans of the game using a still from the film’s trailer showing off the vast world that the characters are thrown into.

Fans Are Already Making Jokes About the Infamous “Herobrine”

Originating from a popular internet urban legend and creepypasta, Herobrine has been an infamous figure among Minecraft fans for well over a decade. With white eyes that lack pupils and allegedly stalking players throughout their world, the figure was the stuff of nightmares for a lot of kids getting into the game during the early 2010s. This meme, of course, is poking fun at Jack Black’s portrayal of Steve, turning him into the infamous figure.

