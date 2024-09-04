The ‘Minecraft’ Movie Dropped It’s First Trailer – And It’s a Lot To Handle

From the moment the Minecraft movie was officially announced, audiences were stumped by what exactly that could mean, especially once word got out that the film wouldn’t be a fully animated feature.

Recommended Videos

Well, to many fan’s delight (and unintended terror) Warner Bros. finally dropped the first official trailer for the film, an reception has been a hilarious mixed bag.

Officially titled A Minecraft Movie, the trailer boasts a cast of characters – including Jason Mamoa with bangs and a hot pink jacket as well as Jack Black as the ever iconic Steve – placed in a world inhabited by creatures from the original Minecraft game, blocky artstyle kept loosely in tact, but with the 3DCGI animation leaving the creatures looking just a bit unsettling.

The trailer has us feeling gobsmacked. After the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie and Sonic the Hedgehog films almost perfectly translating the charm of the original games to life, our first impressions of the Minecraft trailer aren’t nearly as favorable. The fully live-action characters placed in a fully animated world feels mismatched, with none of the film’s aesthetics presented in the initial trailer giving any fan of the original game what they want other than some great reactionary memes.

While the film isn’t officially release until April 2025, we as fans can only hope that some time can be put in to iron out some very glaring “bumps in the road” that are present in the trailer.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy