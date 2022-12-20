Are you wondering when Chainsaw Man Episode 12 release date is? The Chainsaw Man anime is based on the hit 12-volume manga, which MAPPA produces. The television adaption has been well received, and so far, we’ve been given 11 amazing episodes. Episode 11 of Chainsaw Man left us with some pretty crazy cliffhangers last week, so we know you are understandably excited for the season’s concluding episode. Here is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man episode 12 release date.

When Does Chainsaw Man Episode 12 Come Out

Chainsaw Man Episode will be available to stream starting December 27, 2023, at 2 AM JST on Crunchy Roll and Hulu. Match your time zone below to find out when the episode will be released in your area.

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver at 9 AM PT (Tuesday, December 20)

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) at 11 AM CT (Tuesday, December 20)

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) at 12 PM ET (Tuesday, December 20)

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) at 1 PM AST (Tuesday, December 20)

Brazil (Brasília Time) at 2 PM BRT (Tuesday, December 20)

UK and Ireland at 5 PM GMT (Tuesday, December 20)

Europe at 7 PM CEST (Tuesday, December 20)

Moscow at 8 PM MSK (Tuesday, December 20)

India at 10:30 PM IST (Tuesday, December 20)

Vietnam and Thailand at 12 AM ICT (Wednesday, December 21)

Philippines at 1 AM PHT (Wednesday, December 21)

Japan at 2 AM JST (Wednesday, December 21)

What Shows Should I Watch After Chainsaw Man?

There isn’t much information regarding season 2 of Chainsaw Man yet. We have a rough estimation of how many chapters of the Manga they have covered so far and the number of episodes Season 2 would have to have to finish Part 1. While we wait for additional information on season 2, here are five shows like Chainsaw Man you can watch to fill that void, hopefully.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022