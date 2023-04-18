When is the Stanley Cup 2023

Are you wondering when the Stanley Cup 2023 will be? Hockey Playoffs just started, and the Colorado Avalanche are looking to defend their 2022 Stanley Cup title. Will they be able to do so, or will a new team be crowned Stanley Cup champions? Here is everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs and when you can watch the Stanley Cup 2023.
When is the Stanley Cup Final 2023
The Stanely Cup Final 2023 is from June 8, 2023, to June 18, 2023. All games played during the Stanley Cup Final 2023 will be aired on TNT. This marks the first time since 1994 that the Stanley Cup will only air on cable. However, you can watch the Stanley Cup 2023 on any streaming service that includes TNT in its packages.
How do the NHL Playoffs Work?
Based on their regular season record, the NHL Playoffs comprise eight teams from both conferences (Eastern and Western), totaling 16. The higher-seeded team from each series enjoys a home-ice advantage as they host games 1, 2, 5, and 7. After that, the eight teams from each conference face each other until only one team is left from both conferences. The final two teams then face each other in the Stanley Cup.
How Can I Watch the NHL Playoffs?
You can watch the NHL Playoffs using the following methods.
Note: You must look for your team in the below list to know which cable channel it is being aired on. The airing channel could change from game to game.
Eastern Conference
There are a total of four matches in the Eastern Conference NHL Playoff.
Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers
- Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 PM – ESPN
- Friday, April 21, 7:30 PM – TNT
- Sunday, April 23, 3:30 PM – TNT
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 PM – SNE
- Thursday, April 20, 7:00 PM – SN
- Saturday, April 22, 7:00 PM – TBS
- Monday, April 24, 7:30 PM – TBS
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders
- Wednesday, April 19, 7:00 PM – ESPN2
- Friday, April 21, 7:00 PM – TBS
- Sunday, April 23, 1:00 PM – TNT
New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers
- Tuesday, April 18, 7:00 PM – TBS
- Thursday, April 20, 7:30 PM – TBS
- Saturday, April 22, 8:00 PM – ABC
- Monday, April 24, 7:00 PM – ESPN
Western Conference
There are a total of four matches in the Western Conference NHL Playoff.
Vegas Golden Knights v. Winnipeg Jets
- Tuesday, April 18, 7:00 PM – ESPN2
- Thursday, April 20, 10:00 PM – TBS
- Saturday, April 22, 10:00 PM – SN
- Monday, April 24, 10:00 PM – SNW
Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Wednesday, April 19, 10:00 PM – SN
- Friday, April 21, 10:00 PM – SN
- Sunday, April 23, 9:00 PM – SN
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild
- Wednesday, April 19, 9:30 PM – ESPN2
- Friday, April 21, 10:00 PM – TBS
- Sunday, April 23, 6:30 PM – TBS
Colorado Avalanche vs. Seatle Kraken
- Tuesday, April 18, 10:00 PM – ESPN
- Thursday, April 20, 9:30 PM – ESPN
- Saturday, April 22, 10:00 PM – TBS
- Monday, April 24, 10:00 PM – TBS
All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.
