When is the Stanley Cup 2023

Are you wondering when the Stanley Cup 2023 will be? Hockey Playoffs just started, and the Colorado Avalanche are looking to defend their 2022 Stanley Cup title. Will they be able to do so, or will a new team be crowned Stanley Cup champions? Here is everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs and when you can watch the Stanley Cup 2023.

When is the Stanley Cup Final 2023

The Stanely Cup Final 2023 is from June 8, 2023, to June 18, 2023. All games played during the Stanley Cup Final 2023 will be aired on TNT. This marks the first time since 1994 that the Stanley Cup will only air on cable. However, you can watch the Stanley Cup 2023 on any streaming service that includes TNT in its packages.

How do the NHL Playoffs Work?

Based on their regular season record, the NHL Playoffs comprise eight teams from both conferences (Eastern and Western), totaling 16. The higher-seeded team from each series enjoys a home-ice advantage as they host games 1, 2, 5, and 7. After that, the eight teams from each conference face each other until only one team is left from both conferences. The final two teams then face each other in the Stanley Cup.

How Can I Watch the NHL Playoffs?

You can watch the NHL Playoffs using the following methods.

Cable: ABC, EPSN, ESPN2, SN, SNE, SMW, TBS, and TNT

ABC, EPSN, ESPN2, SN, SNE, SMW, TBS, and TNT Streaming: ESPN+, FuboTV, and Hulu

Note: You must look for your team in the below list to know which cable channel it is being aired on. The airing channel could change from game to game.

Eastern Conference

There are a total of four matches in the Eastern Conference NHL Playoff.

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers

Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 PM – ESPN

Friday, April 21, 7:30 PM – TNT

Sunday, April 23, 3:30 PM – TNT

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 PM – SNE

Thursday, April 20, 7:00 PM – SN

Saturday, April 22, 7:00 PM – TBS

Monday, April 24, 7:30 PM – TBS

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

Wednesday, April 19, 7:00 PM – ESPN2

Friday, April 21, 7:00 PM – TBS

Sunday, April 23, 1:00 PM – TNT

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

Tuesday, April 18, 7:00 PM – TBS

Thursday, April 20, 7:30 PM – TBS

Saturday, April 22, 8:00 PM – ABC

Monday, April 24, 7:00 PM – ESPN

Western Conference

There are a total of four matches in the Western Conference NHL Playoff.

Vegas Golden Knights v. Winnipeg Jets

Tuesday, April 18, 7:00 PM – ESPN2

Thursday, April 20, 10:00 PM – TBS

Saturday, April 22, 10:00 PM – SN

Monday, April 24, 10:00 PM – SNW

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Wednesday, April 19, 10:00 PM – SN

Friday, April 21, 10:00 PM – SN

Sunday, April 23, 9:00 PM – SN

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

Wednesday, April 19, 9:30 PM – ESPN2

Friday, April 21, 10:00 PM – TBS

Sunday, April 23, 6:30 PM – TBS

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seatle Kraken

Tuesday, April 18, 10:00 PM – ESPN

Thursday, April 20, 9:30 PM – ESPN

Saturday, April 22, 10:00 PM – TBS

Monday, April 24, 10:00 PM – TBS

All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.

- This article was updated on April 18th, 2023