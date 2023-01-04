Are you wondering where and how to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 when it premieres on January 4, 2023? The hit animated series returns with everyone’s favorite voice actor Dee Bradley Baker as the Bad Batch in an epic double-episode season premiere. However, there are so many different streaming services and platforms that it may be confusing to determine where to watch the season 2 premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Here is everything you need to know about where and how to Watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2’s double episode premiere.

Where and How to Watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

Celebrate the return of Star Wars: The Bad Batch by hosting a virtual show night for up to six of your friends or family using Disney+’s GroupWatch feature. All viewers must have an active Disney+ subscription to join the watch party. Also, don’t forget that you can use the download feature and watch any of the episodes on the go!

Where to Watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

You can only watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 on the Disney+ streaming platform. Your type of Disney+ plan doesn’t matter (basic vs. premium, different bundles). You can watch the show if you have an active subscription.

How to Watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

You can watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ using your favorite devices, as shown below.

Television

The following smart televisions and streaming devices allow you to use the Disney+ app:

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV devices

AppleTV

Chromecast

LG TV

Roku

Samsung

Xfinity X1 & Flex

Hisense

Panasonic

Computer

The below computer devices will allow you to use the Disney+ service:

Chrome OS

macOS

Windows PC

Mobile & Tablet

The following mobile & tablet devices support the Disney+ app:

Amazone Fire Tablets

Android Phones & Tablets

iPhone and iPad

Game Consoles

The below game consoles support the Disney+ app:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Our Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episode guide has the release date of all 16 episodes, including those double-episode releases, so that you won’t miss out on the action!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 will release exclusively on Disney+ starting January 4, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023