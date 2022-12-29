Tatsuki Fujimoto is a mangaka known for his unique way to tell stories, with the biggest testament to that fact being his biggest success, Chainsaw Man. But where can you read the Chainsaw Man officially? Now, to help those who want to read the new chapters as soon as they are released, those looking to reread their favorite chapters, as well as those who are looking to pick the series up from where the anime left off, here’s where to read the Chainsaw Man manga officially.

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man Officially?

You can read both the already completed first part and the currently underway second part of Chainsaw Man through either VIZ’s official site or through the official Shonen Jump app. If the service is not available for you thanks to region restrictions, you can read all of the chapters officially through Shueshia’s MangaPlus. New chapters of the manga usually drop every Tuesday, from 9:00 to 12:00, depending on your region. All the chapters are released simultaneously with Japan.

It’s important to point out that if you plan on reading through MangaPlus, only those using the MangaPlus app are able to currently have access to all the chapters, as the website only features the first three of Part 1 and the latest 3 of the manga’s second part, also known as the Academy Saga.

In Which Manga Chapter did the First Season of the Anime End?

The first season of the Chainsaw Man anime ended after covering 38 chapters of the manga, as well as most of the story from the prologue to the end of the Katana Man arc.

With that said, we highly recommend that you read the manga from the beginning, as, although the anime adaptation is great in its own right, it does not hold a candle to the source material. If you want to have a look at how much was changed, don’t forget to check out all the major differences between the Chainsaw Man Manga and its Anime adaptation.

