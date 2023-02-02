Where to Stream Summer Time Rendering

One of the highest-rating anime of 2022, Summer Time Rendering surprised everyone with its mysteries and complex plot. But unfortunately, fans weren’t able to legally watch the intense action series for a long time; that is, until now. Let’s see the best place where you can stream Summer Time Rendering.

Where to Watch Summer Time Rendering?

Summer Time Rendering started airing on April 15, 2022 and was one of the best anime of the year. Even so, there was no way for people to watch it. That made many fans angry, as they wanted to know why everyone was talking about the anime, but they only ended up disappointed after looking for it on streaming services. However, as of January 2023, you can stream it on Hulu, Disney+, and Star+.

Summer Time Rendering is available on Hulu in the US, on Disney+ in most regions of the world, like Portugal or the UK, and on Star+ in South America. Many countries can’t stream it legally yet, but it’s still great news for fans out there.

Related: Top 5 Best Places To Stream Anime

What is Summer Time Rendering About?

Summer Time Rendering is one the best recent horror and supernatural anime available. After his childhood friend, Ushio Kofune, dies trying to save a kid from drowning, Shinpei goes back to his home island to attend her funeral. Everything seems to be going smoothly, but he soon finds signs of it being a murder, and strange tales about shadows taking the place of citizens.

It’ll also be a blast for time travel fans, as Shinpei acquires the power to go back to past “checkpoints” if he dies while confronting one of the shadows. The main characters are fantastic, and the antagonist is very smart, always trying to obstruct the leads’ plans. The story has a good mix of mystery, fast-paced action, and dark moments.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023