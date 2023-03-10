Who are the Killers in Scream 6? Explained

Image: Paramount Pictures, Project X Entertainment, and Radio Silence Productions

Are you wondering who the killers in Scream 6 are? One of the best parts of the Scream franchise is figuring out exactly who is wearing the Ghost Face mask and why. There is almost 30 years’ worth of world and character-building to use, and the Scream Franchise does a great job of weaving this rich history into a modern take on the slasher gene in each installment.

With the introduction of the new characters in Scream 5, we see them slowly taking on the roles the legacy characters held before them. We must consider them when figuring out who Ghost Face is in Scream 6. So then, who are the killers in Scream 6? Here is the full reveal and explanation.

Who are the Killers in Scream 6?

Three killers wear the Ghost Face mask for the first time in the Scream franchise. In a weird turn of events, we find out that Detective Wayne Bailey, his daughter Quinn, and his son Ethan are a family related to Richie Kirsch, one of the killers in Scream 5. Their goal is to get revenge on Sam Carpenter for brutally killing Kirsch in the previous movie. What’s more, we find out that the Ghost Face shrine belonged to Kirsch, and his dad, Detective Bailey, helped him track down all of the critical pieces of evidence from all nine previous Ghost Face killers.

At first glance, this may seem like a weird turn of events for Scream 6. Still, the Bailey family being the killers was hinted at earlier in the movie by Mindy Meeks-Martin, who has taken on the new role of horror movie rules expert from her uncle, Randy. Mindy goes on to state that they are now part of a franchise, and this time they will see the events of previous installments repeat themselves, but on a much grander scale.

If you’ve seen the entire franchise, you will recognize the pattern in Scream 5 and Scream 6 and may have even guessed who the killers are. Sam, Tara, and company were in high school during the events of Scream 5. They are now in college during the events of Scream 6. This mimics precisely how Scream 1 and Scream 2 happened. Finally, we see Sidney killing Billy Loomis brutally in Scream 1, and his mother, Nancy Loomis, becomes Ghost Face in Scream 2 to exact her revenge for killing her son. This is precisely why the Bailey family has decided to target Sam in Scream 6.

Detective Wayne Bailey

Detective Wayne Bailey is the father of Richie, Quinn, and Ethan. He believes that Sam needs to be punished for killing Richie and that her true nature is that of her father, Billy Loomis. He also wants to make everyone around Sam pay, so he begins targeting them as they try to protect her. In a weird sick sense of parental judgment, he decides it is okay to put his other two children at risk to exact his revenge on Sam. He is killed by Sam when she stabs him in the eye.

Quinn Bailey

Quinn is Richie’s sister and Sam and Tara’s roommate in New York City. She became so after answering what Sam and Tara thought was an anonymous roommate posting online. We think we see Quinn get slaughtered by Ghost Face, but his father put a fake body in place when he went inside to “grieve” her death. Quinn is killed by Sam when she shoots her in the head.

Ethan Landry

Ethan is Richie’s brother, and this is probably the person most people will miss guessing as Ghost Face. He seems unrelated and unassuming to everyone, including his father and sister. He also sneaked into the friend’s group after tricking the college roommate lottery to become roommates with Chad. Ethan is killed by Tara when she stabs a knife through his mouth.

