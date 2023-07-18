Why Isn’t Henry Cavill in The Witcher Season 3?

Image: Netflix

Netflix’s The Witcher is packed with powerful performances, but Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt of Rivia was the one most fans of the Witcher franchise kept coming back to watch. So when the news broke that Cavill would not be returning for the series’ fourth season, many fans were shocked and outraged, and the fact that the motives behind Cavill’s unexpected departure were not being disclosed did not help. While many mysteries remain, here is everything we know about why Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher.

Is Henry Cavill Not Coming Back for The Witcher Season 3?

The news that Henry Cavill would be leaving the cast of The Witcher broke on October 29th, 2022, announced in the same Twitter post that confirmed that The Witcher had been renewed for a fourth season. On his official Twitter and Instagram pages, Cavill expressed his sadness over his impending departure while showing enthusiastic support for his successor, Liam Hemsworth, who is most well-known for his role as Gale in The Hunger Games film series.

Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill for The Witcher Season 4 (Netflix) https://t.co/iO7EzKJk0Ihttps://t.co/dYeCtdzLHA pic.twitter.com/HafZeEqotc — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 29, 2022

The announcement that Cavill would be leaving The Witcher was a sobering shock to many fans of the show and the franchise. Cavill is an outspoken fan of the original novels that the series are based on, and he repeatedly took to social media to express how much he enjoyed being in the show throughout his four-year tenure as Geralt. This left many fans wondering why Cavill was suddenly abandoning a role he had so much affection for.

Why is Henry Cavill Leaving The Witcher?

One of the first theories to gain traction amongst fans of The Witcher was that Cavill was departing the series so he could focus on the many other roles he is currently playing or is scheduled to play over the next few years. Before James Gunn announced his plans to reboot the DC Extended Universe, Cavill was slated to continue playing the DCEU’s Superman well into the foreseeable future. While Cavill will no longer be playing the Man of Steel, he is slated to star in other projects, including a reboot of Highlander and a cinematic Warhammer 40’000 franchise.

Another more cynical proposed motivation behind Cavill’s departure was his reportedly taught relationship with the Witcher’s head writer, Lauren Schmidt Hissirich. The first and second seasons of The Witcher drastically differ from the various novels and short stories they’re based on, drawing the ire of many dedicated fans of the franchise. Cavill was reportedly so upset over Hissirich’s willingness to deviate from the series’ source material that he began calling for changes to the script, with one confirmed altercation unfolding over Hissich’s desire to portray the death of Geralt’s horse Roch in a humorous light.

While the true motivation driving Cavill’s departure from The Witcher will likely never be explained, the aftershocks of his departure have already been felt. Many fans have declared their intention to stop watching the series after the final episodes of Season 3 dropped on July 27th, while others have expressed their intent to stick with the series and see how Hemsworth’s portrayal of Geralt plays out.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023