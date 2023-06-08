The Witcher Season 3’s First Trailer Unveils Henry Cavill’s Epic Farewell as Geralt

Chaos is coming June 29.

June 8th, 2023 by Thomas Cunliffe
Image: Netflix

Fans tuned into the Summer Game Fest 2023 livestream were treated to their first glimpse of Netflix’s The Witcher: Season 3. The gritty, bloody, action-packed trailer can be viewed below via Netflix’s official YouTube channel.

The Witcher: Season 3‘s trailer features all the staples of the Witcher franchise; monsters, sorcery, fancy swordplay, dim and gloomy lighting, and Geralt being a total dad.

Inspired by Time of Contempt, the second entry in Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher book saga, Geralt (Henry Cavil) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) will be tried and tested as they vow to protect Ciri (Anya Chalotra) from an entire continent’s wrath — and from herself.

The third season of Netflix’s adaptation will focus on Geralt morphing into the character fans of the video games are used to. While appearing apolitical, apathetic, and reserved in previous seasons, Geralt is forced to open up and adapt now that destiny has united him with the most important figures he’ll ever meet.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023

