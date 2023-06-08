Spider-Man 2 Deluxe and Collector’s Editions Revealed, Pre-Orders Live June 16

Shortly after revealing Spider-Man 2’s release date (October 30, 2023) and box art at Summer Game Fest, Sony unveiled the Digitial Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of Spider-Man 2. Pre-orders for all game versions go live on June 16, 2023, at 10:00 am local time.
Spider-Man 2 Pre-Order Bonuses
No matter which edition Spidey fans choose, any player that pre-orders Spider-Man 2 will receive early unlocks of an Aracknight Suit for Peter and Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles. Also included are a Web Grabber Gadget and 3 Skill Points to swing into the action as soon as possible.
Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Price and Contents
Spider-Man 2’s Digital Deluxe Edition retails at $79.99 USD/£79.99 GBP. It includes the game (thankfully), ten unique costumes, bonus Photo Mode frames and stickers, and two Skill Points.
Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Full Contents
- Digital copy of Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
- Tactical Suit (Peter)
- Aurantia Suit (Peter)
- 25th Century Suit (Peter)
- Stone Monkey Suit (Peter)
- Apunkalyptic Suit (Peter)
- Agimat Suit (Miles)
- Red Spectre Suit (Miles)
- Encoded Suit (Miles)
- Biomechanical Suit (Miles)
- Tokusatsu Suit (Miles)
- Photo Mode Frames
- Photo Mode Stickers
- 2 Skill Points
- Pre-Order Bonuses
Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition Price and Contents
The main draw of Spider-Man 2’s Collector’s Edition is the absolutely gorgeous 10-inch statue featuring both Spider-Men (Mans?) facing off against Venom. It also includes a Steelbook Display Case and, notably, a voucher for the game’s Digital Deluxe edition. Not a disc in sight, unfortunately. Spider-Man 2’s Collectors’ Edition will retail at $229.99 USD / £219.99 GBP.
Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition Full Contents
- Voucher for a digital copy of Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
- Steelbook display case
- 10-inch Statue of Venom, Peter Parker, and Miles Morales
As well as the surprising reveal that the Venom featured in Spider-Man 2 won’t be Eddie Brock, Summer Game Fest 2023 featured our first look at Mortal Kombat 1 and the reveal of a new Prince of Persia game.
- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023