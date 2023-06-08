Spider-Man 2 Deluxe and Collector’s Editions Revealed, Pre-Orders Live June 16

Image: Insomniac

Shortly after revealing Spider-Man 2’s release date (October 30, 2023) and box art at Summer Game Fest, Sony unveiled the Digitial Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of Spider-Man 2. Pre-orders for all game versions go live on June 16, 2023, at 10:00 am local time.

Spider-Man 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

Image: Insomniac

No matter which edition Spidey fans choose, any player that pre-orders Spider-Man 2 will receive early unlocks of an Aracknight Suit for Peter and Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles. Also included are a Web Grabber Gadget and 3 Skill Points to swing into the action as soon as possible.

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Price and Contents

Image: Insomniac

Spider-Man 2’s Digital Deluxe Edition retails at $79.99 USD/£79.99 GBP. It includes the game (thankfully), ten unique costumes, bonus Photo Mode frames and stickers, and two Skill Points.

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Full Contents

Digital copy of Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Tactical Suit (Peter)

Aurantia Suit (Peter)

25th Century Suit (Peter)

Stone Monkey Suit (Peter)

Apunkalyptic Suit (Peter)

Agimat Suit (Miles)

Red Spectre Suit (Miles)

Encoded Suit (Miles)

Biomechanical Suit (Miles)

Tokusatsu Suit (Miles)

Photo Mode Frames

Photo Mode Stickers

2 Skill Points

Pre-Order Bonuses

Related: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Peter’s Suit Gets a Few Upgrades in the Sequel

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition Price and Contents

Image: Insomniac

The main draw of Spider-Man 2’s Collector’s Edition is the absolutely gorgeous 10-inch statue featuring both Spider-Men (Mans?) facing off against Venom. It also includes a Steelbook Display Case and, notably, a voucher for the game’s Digital Deluxe edition. Not a disc in sight, unfortunately. Spider-Man 2’s Collectors’ Edition will retail at $229.99 USD / £219.99 GBP.

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition Full Contents

Voucher for a digital copy of Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Steelbook display case

10-inch Statue of Venom, Peter Parker, and Miles Morales

Tactical Suit (Peter)

Aurantia Suit (Peter)

25th Century Suit (Peter)

Stone Monkey Suit (Peter)

Apunkalyptic Suit (Peter)

Agimat Suit (Miles)

Red Spectre Suit (Miles)

Encoded Suit (Miles)

Biomechanical Suit (Miles)

Tokusatsu Suit (Miles)

Photo Mode Frames

Photo Mode Stickers

2 Skill Points

Pre-Order Bonuses

As well as the surprising reveal that the Venom featured in Spider-Man 2 won’t be Eddie Brock, Summer Game Fest 2023 featured our first look at Mortal Kombat 1 and the reveal of a new Prince of Persia game.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023