Spider-Man 2 Deluxe and Collector’s Editions Revealed, Pre-Orders Live June 16

Spider-Man 2's release date, deluxe editions, box-art, and more have been officially revealed.

June 8th, 2023 by Thomas Cunliffe
Spider-man 2 key art
Image: Insomniac

Shortly after revealing Spider-Man 2’s release date (October 30, 2023) and box art at Summer Game Fest, Sony unveiled the Digitial Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of Spider-Man 2. Pre-orders for all game versions go live on June 16, 2023, at 10:00 am local time.

Spider-Man 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

Spider-Man-2-Preorder-Bonuses
Image: Insomniac

No matter which edition Spidey fans choose, any player that pre-orders Spider-Man 2 will receive early unlocks of an Aracknight Suit for Peter and Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles. Also included are a Web Grabber Gadget and 3 Skill Points to swing into the action as soon as possible.

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Price and Contents

Spider-man-2-Digital-Deluxe-Edition
Image: Insomniac

Spider-Man 2’s Digital Deluxe Edition retails at $79.99 USD/£79.99 GBP. It includes the game (thankfully), ten unique costumes, bonus Photo Mode frames and stickers, and two Skill Points.

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Full Contents

  • Digital copy of Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
  • Tactical Suit (Peter)
  • Aurantia Suit (Peter)
  • 25th Century Suit (Peter)
  • Stone Monkey Suit (Peter)
  • Apunkalyptic Suit (Peter)
  • Agimat Suit (Miles)
  • Red Spectre Suit (Miles)
  • Encoded Suit (Miles)
  • Biomechanical Suit (Miles)
  • Tokusatsu Suit (Miles)
  • Photo Mode Frames
  • Photo Mode Stickers
  • 2 Skill Points
  • Pre-Order Bonuses

Related: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Peter’s Suit Gets a Few Upgrades in the Sequel

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition Price and Contents

Spider-man-2-Collectors-Edition
Image: Insomniac

The main draw of Spider-Man 2’s Collector’s Edition is the absolutely gorgeous 10-inch statue featuring both Spider-Men (Mans?) facing off against Venom. It also includes a Steelbook Display Case and, notably, a voucher for the game’s Digital Deluxe edition. Not a disc in sight, unfortunately. Spider-Man 2’s Collectors’ Edition will retail at $229.99 USD / £219.99 GBP.

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition Full Contents

  • Voucher for a digital copy of Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
  • Steelbook display case
  • 10-inch Statue of Venom, Peter Parker, and Miles Morales
  • Tactical Suit (Peter)
  • Aurantia Suit (Peter)
  • 25th Century Suit (Peter)
  • Stone Monkey Suit (Peter)
  • Apunkalyptic Suit (Peter)
  • Agimat Suit (Miles)
  • Red Spectre Suit (Miles)
  • Encoded Suit (Miles)
  • Biomechanical Suit (Miles)
  • Tokusatsu Suit (Miles)
  • Photo Mode Frames
  • Photo Mode Stickers
  • 2 Skill Points
  • Pre-Order Bonuses

As well as the surprising reveal that the Venom featured in Spider-Man 2 won’t be Eddie Brock, Summer Game Fest 2023 featured our first look at Mortal Kombat 1 and the reveal of a new Prince of Persia game.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Thomas has been a freelance writer since 2021 and considers himself a connoisseur of all things Nintendo, Blizzard, and Marvel. Since amassing 145,000+ followers on a Facebook page about Diddy Kong with a backward hat in 2015, Thomas has become a trusted voice in the gaming community across publications such as AOTF, PC Invasion, and Gfinity. His greatest achievements include catching every Pokémon, completing every quest in World of Warcraft (yes, all of them), and naming his dog 'Mass Effect 3.' Thomas is extraordinarily passionate about the video game industry and its community. He enjoys writing about various topics, including popular games like Destiny 2, Fortnite, and WoW, and exploring the latest AAA and indie titles.

More Stories by Thomas Cunliffe

More on Attack of the Fanboy :