Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: Release Date, Platforms, and Trailer

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was revealed at the Summer Game Fest 2023 and many excited fans noticed that a trailer for Prince of Persia was shown right away. The question remained of what the game getting showcased actually was in comparison to the series and if it was a remake of any kind. This article will take you through everything you need to know about Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s release date, platforms, and more.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Release Date and Platforms

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will release on 18 January 2024. There were gorgeous background sights to be seen all throughout the trailer. The sidescrolling gameplay was also heavily nostalgic but also a welcome addition to this generation again. If anyone has been awaiting another side scroller experience with extreme polish then this may very well be that game.

The specific platforms that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released for are PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon Luna. We noticed that the choice of having Amazon Luna as a platform choice was an interesting decision. It could potentially make way for more people to try to take advantage of Amazon Luna.

Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown a Remake?

No, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a full new game which means that there will be brand new experiences for everyone to enjoy. Furthermore, on the sound design side, Gareth Coker who is known for the soundtrack of the Ori Series and Ark: Survival Evolved to name a few will also be working on the soundtrack for the title.

Another composer named Mentrix will also be working on the title side by side with Gareth Coker which will no doubt make for an incredible soundtrack. Now that you know Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will release next year in January you can happily look forward to running through the sands again.

