Who are the Groaners in Warhammer 40k: Darktide? – Answered

Warhammer 40K: Darktide features many enemies, each with unique characteristics. Horde enemies can fall into one of four groups Poxwalkers, Dregs, Scabs, and Groaners. Some are more dangerous than others, but each poses a threat that is important to understand. Groaners seem to be the ones causing confusion lately about what they are and what differentiates them. Read on to find out more about the Groaner-type monster.

Groaners in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Explained

When discussing the evolution of the monsters in Darktide, the Groaners are the step before Poxwalkers. In other words, they are enemies that hold early stages of the infection but still hold some sense of a normal human being. They are on the brink of becoming Poxwalkers and becoming all gross and riddled with infection. They become easier to pick out of a crowd the more you encounter them.

Groaners characteristics

Groaners do precisely what their name implies—groan—so you can hear them from the next room and know when to become prepared. Don’t worry, though, as the Groaner enemy type doesn’t wear any armor and instead wears regular civilian clothes, like the runners in the Last of Us series. Runners were the first step before the infection turned them into Stalkers.

It’s under the assumption that Fatshark added these weaker and groaning enemy types to show off some of the lore of Warhammer 40K: Darktide. It provides players a glimpse of what came before and shows the dangerous nature of the infection.

Now that you understand who Groaners are, it is time to learn about a more significant threat—Unyielding enemies. It’s unclear what these enemies entail, and considering they can be pretty challenging, it is wise to study them before taking them on. They are resistant to stagger, so some players may have to switch up their playstyle when encountering these monsters. Unlocking all weapons will help take these monsters down.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023