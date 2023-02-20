What are Unyielding Enemies in Warhammer 40K Darktide?

Image: Fatshark

Warhammer 40K: Darktide has all types of enemies, each fitting into a particular category, and sometimes these categories aren’t fully described to the player. For example, Unyielding Enemy is spoken about in the game, but the player has to investigate to find out what exactly Unyielding Enemy means. Here we have the answer for you.

What Does Unyielding Enemies Mean in Warhammer 40K: Darktide?

The most important fact you need to know regarding Unyielding Enemy is that it means an enemy resistant to stagger and can’t have their attacks interrupted as often. That is why these enemies can also be referred to as Uninterruptable, which is simpler and more straightforward.

Unyielding Enemies are also known to be considered Elite and commonly found within Ogryn-type. In other words, this is common with the Reaper Bulwark and Crusher Enemies, and the two main bosses in the game fall into this category, the Plague Ogryn and the Beat of Nurgle. You will want to follow our tips below closely if you’re going to stand a chance against them.

Tips to Defeat Unyielding Enemies

To work around Unyielding Enemies, the player has to focus on attacks from a distance and perfect their dodging skills to take them down effectively. Raw damage should be the focus and the most effective way to kill any Unyielding Enemy the game throws at the player.

The best build for taking down Unyielding Enemies would focus on high DPS as quickly as possible. These enemies are also known to have tougher skin and wear Carapace armor; your weapons should also possess anti-armor or weapons with Carapace damage bonuses and buffs, which would help take them down faster.

Having both buffs, Carapace Damage Bonus and high DPS, will help you in these tough fights. It is important to note that specific body parts on the Enemy are considered Carapace, while other body parts are considered Unyielding. The labels above their health bar will change between Carapace and Unyielding, depending on which body part you are aiming for.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023