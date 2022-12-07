With a full arsenal of gear at your disposal in Warhammer 40k: Darktide, it makes sense that some weapons stand out amongst the others. Each class in the game has a specific set of weapons that they have access to and the number of choices that you have can seem a bit overwhelming at times. Let’s go over the best weapons to use for each class in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

Best Weapons for Each Class in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

With each class having so many options to pick from, you will obviously want to choose the best gear that you can get. Since new types of weapons are unlocked as you go up in levels, it would be easy to assume that the best gear is unlocked last. But that is not the case sometimes. Let’s break down the best equipment that you can equip for each of the classes in Darktide.

Sharpshooter

The Sharpshooter has access to a wide arsenal of guns for you to pick from. While all of the weapons accel quite well at their job, there are two that stick out. Those being the Recon Lasgun and the Plasma Gun. These are close to the top tier of weaponry that you will unlock for the Sharpshooter and it does show.

The Recon Lasguns are perfect for mowing down a crowd of enemies as it features a high fire rate and no recoil. It can also take down tougher enemies if you are willing to dump a full magazine into them. Pair this with a Chainsword or a Chainaxe for taking down those big targets and you have quite the loadout on your hands.

The Plasma Gun is great for dealing massive damage as it fires one charged-up shot at a time. This makes you great for taking out boss enemies and the like but can leave you quite defenseless against a horde. That’s where the Power Sword comes into play. By activating it, you will get two powerful swings that chop through regular enemies like butter.

Zealot Preacher

The Zealot is a very melee-focused class and as such gains access to some of the more interesting melee weapons in the game. Despite this, some of the better weapons for them can be found quite early on. The Combat Knife can be quite effective in a Zealot’s hands when combined with their class passives. If you are looking for a weapon with a bit more cleave you might want to pick up their Thunder Hammer when it becomes available.

A good pairing for the Combat Knife is the Purgation Flamer as this will make sure you can handle crowds of heretics and save the knife combat for stragglers and larger enemies. But for the Thunder Hammer, you might want to consider taking something with more single-target damage and good range.

This could be any of the Precision Autoguns as they can deal good damage when aimed properly. You could also opt to take the Boltgun to deal with stuff at range. However, don’t expect to be sniping with a Boltgun. While it does offer a single fire mode when you ADS, it can still be quite unruly to aim with.

Skullbreaker

As you’re team’s wall, there really are not a lot of weapon choices for you to use. The Skullbreaker does have the smallest arsenal of weapons in the game at the moment and it shows. Your melee options are quite limited and it seems obvious that the Battle Maul & Slab Shield is your best option. Not only is this an upgraded version of the Bully Club that you start with, but the shield allows you to turn yourself into an invincible unmoving object for your team to play around.

Outside of the shield, you could choose to run any of the various Cleavers in the game but you will be putting yourself out there as a large slow target with no way to defend yourself outside of killing whatever wants you dead first. No matter which melee weapon you choose, you have two good choices of ranged weapons to pair with them.

The Heavy Stubber is an all-around good option for Skullbreakers to use. being two heavy machine guns strapped together, it doesn’t take a lot of thinking to figure out why this is good. You have a high volume of decent damage fire that you can use to clear out hordes or melt through other Ogryn. The main concern you will have with this weapon is keeping up your ammo count as you will burn through it quickly.

If you want to get a lot more close and personal with the enemies and deal a lot of damage then you can pick up a Ripper Gun. These shotgun bolters will make quick work of anyone provided you are close enough.

Psyker

While this won’t come as a surprise to many, the best weapons to use on the Psyker are the Force-related weapons. While using these weapons will put more of a strain on your built-up Peril, they are very powerful as they augment your Warp ability. The Force Sword is the best go-to melee weapon to use. The basic and heavy attack on the sword offers a great cleave. While the special attack of the sword does great single-target damage.

Pair that sword up with a Force Staff of your choice and you have a loadout that is good to go. Each of the Force Staffs does something different and is powerful in their own way. The Trauma staff allows you to charge up an AOE ground slam that will deal damage and knock down anyone caught in it. The Voidstrike staff charges up a powerful basic attack that explodes in a larger AOE. The Surge staff allows you to wield chain lighting to deal with multiple foes at once and the Purgatus staff acts like a flamethrower for Soul Fire.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide is available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022