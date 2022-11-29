Warhammer 40k: Darktide Psykinetic Class Guide

That latest entry in the Warhammer 40k franchise is upon us with Warhammer 40k: Darktide and this time it takes place in the Imperium of Man. In Darktide we have four different classes we can choose from, one of which is the Psykinetic. Each of the classes in Darktide features a vastly different playstyle from one another and can confuse new players when they are first checking out the class. Let’s go over what the Psykinetic class brings to the table in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

How to Play the Psykinetic Class in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

The Psykinetic class or the Psyker for short is a specialist killer in Darktide. While other classes have grenades, the Psykir can channel the Warp into an enemy that will deal massive damage to them. This power is what makes you such a great specialist killer. By holding out your blitz ability and attacking a specialist you will begin to channel the warp. After the channel bar is full, you will deal a larger amount of damage that will kill most specialists in one shot.

Your ability will also ignore any armor that the target is wearing which makes you great at taking out any of the Scabs or special enemies that other classes might have a hard time dealing with. This means that you really need to know the differences between the Scabs and the Dregs so you know which enemies you should be focusing on.

Once you have begun the channel you can break the line of sight with the target which will allow you to safely deal with gunners and snipers. Specialists like chargers won’t die in a single Warp attack without a damage bonus of some kind. So don’t try to quickly pop one as it runs you down.

Each kill you get with your Warp attack will give you a stacking damage bonus to any future Warp attacks that you do. The buff can stack up to four times and will refresh with each kill you get with your Warp attack. However, you can’t just keep firing off Warp attacks one after another.

As you channel your Warp powers you will build up Peril. A fully charged Warp attack will give you around 50% Peril without any modifications. Once you reach 100% Peril you will die unless you quell it in some way. Peril will naturally degrade over time but you can quell it quicker by holding reload with your blitz ability active. Be careful when quelling your Peril this way will prevent you from moving while you quell it.

You can also quickly quell 50% of Peril by using your ability on Psyker. This ability will cause you to fire out a wave of energy that will knock down or stagger any enemies in front of you and instantly get rid of 50% of your Peril. This means if you are at 80% Peril and use the ability, you will be left with 30% Peril afterward. The best time to use your ability is when you are at 100% Peril and still need to use some of your powers. using your ability will allow you to use one more Blitz ability before you need to quell Peril again.

The special weapons that the Psyker has access to are the Force Staff and the Force Sword. Both of these weapons will use your Warp powers in some way and build up Peril. The Force Staff will allow you to cast out balls of Warp as a ranged attack and charge up a large AOE attack as its special attack. Meanwhile, the sword uses Warp to block and you can channel the Warp into an enemy with your special attack.

Since both of these weapons build up your Peril, they will also remove the Peril by pressing reload with either weapon equipt. While the sword meditation works the same way as your Blitz action meditation, the Force Staff will allow you to move at a normal speed whole meditation to quell your Peril. You do need to sacrifice your gun to use the Force Staff but it does give you the option to quell Peril and move at a decent speed.

Just make sure to keep an eye on your Peril when playing Psyker and focus on picking off any specialists that are giving your team trouble. When you need to focus down a boss target, make sure to get your four stacks of bonus damage by killing random enemies around you. Then you can fully quell your Peril and unload as many big Blitz attacks as you want.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide will release on November 30 and be available to play on PC and the Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022