Warhammer 40k: Darktide Preacher Class Guide

Getting up close and personal with the heretics of Warhammer 40k: Darktide is a messy job that no one wants to do but someone needs to do. Luckily the Zealot Preacher is here to deliver judgment on behalf of the Emperor to any heretic that dares to stand in their way. While they might not seem very strong at first compared to some of the other classes, the Preacher plays a very key role in any squad that makes him invaluable. Let’s go over what you can expect from the Zealot Preacher class in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

Preacher Class Explained in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Handling a horde of enemies in Darktide can be quite difficult. An unprepared squad can easily be overwhelmed by a horde whether they are Scabs or Dregs. So having a class that is able to easily deal with a horde is a must. While all classes have the ability to swing a melee weapon, the Preacher is the class that lives for it as well as other forms of up-close combat.

Even the Zealot’s ability shows that the class is meant to excel in melee combat. Their ability allows them to rush forward and refill their toughness bar. After they have finished rushing, their next melee attack is a guaranteed crit and does an additional 25% damage on top of the crit damage. This ability to great for closing the gap on enemies that are just out of your reach and forcing those pesky ranged enemies into melee combat.

This ability is slightly different from the Skullbreaker’s ability as it will stop at the first enemy you run into. So this ability is less of a clearing house ability and more like something you would want to use on tankier targets or to gap close. Since you will be spending most of your time within smacking distance of all the enemies, it would make sense that the arsenal available to the Zealot reflects this.

While the Zealot has access to all the other general weapons that other classes have, such as basic melee and assault rifles. They will eventually get access to weapons that support their up close and personal play style. The two-handed chainsword is great for cleaving through a horde or you could choose to use their patented Warhammer to smack some sense into the heretics.

It can be quite difficult to find a ranged weapon that works well with a horde of enemies in front of you. This is why the special ranged weapon that the Zealots can use is the flamethrower. It can quickly dispatch groups of heretics without you needing to risk yourself or your teammates. It doesn’t do well against heavier targets such as special enemies. But those can easily be picked off by your Sharpshooter.

If you want to constantly be a part of the action then the Zealot is perfect for the job as there is never a dull moment with them. You just need to be careful with your health as you will be putting yourself at much more of a risk than your teammates will when you charge head-first into a crowd.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide will release on November 30 and be available to play on PC and the Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022