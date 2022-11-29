Warhammer 40k: Darktide Sharpshooter Class Guide

If there is one class you want watching your back in Warhammer 40k: Darktide then you need to look no further than the Sharpshooter class. While every class can have access to guns, the Sharpshooter is built around getting the most out of limited ammo and holding off enemies at range. Let’s go over what you can expect when picking the Sharpshooter class in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

The Sharpshooter Class Explained in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

As the Sharpshooter you will be picking off key enemies before they have the opportunity to do some serious damage to the rest of your team. Although all the other classes can have access to some of the weapons that the Sharpshooter can use, most of your class abilities are focused on fighting at range. This is important as many enemies on harder difficulties will not be afraid to shoot back at your team and prevent them from closing the gap.

While Psyker might be a bit better at picking off a single specialist or two, the Sharpshooter can deal more consistent damage over a longer time. This can lead to you killing multiple specialist enemies before the Psyker can finish off a single one. You can also make use of your Volley Fire ability to increase your damage output by 50% to make taking out tougher enemies much easier.

Even the most armored of enemies can be taken out quickly with Volley Fire. The other bonus that you get with Volley Fire is a highlight on all special enemies that are spawned. This makes picking out the priority target from a crowd easy and finding snipers before they line up their shots.

The main thing you will struggle with more than other classes is dealing with hordes of melee enemies. You do still have tools to deal with them such as your standard melee and grenades but other classes will accel at clearing out a horde a bit better than you will. What you lack in melee enemy clear, you make up for with your ability to kill Scabs which use guns more than Dregs.

For most of a match, you will want to be backing up your team rather than charging forward into the fight. You just need to keep in mind that your shots won’t be able to go through your allies. So focus on holding some higher ground and shooting over your teammates’ heads.

One of the nicest parts of Sharpshooter is the passive perk that gives you and your allies a bit of ammo when anyone kills a special enemy. Depending on the weapon you are using, you will only get a single shot to around four shots back with each special kill.

On higher-difficulty missions, you will normally have four or five special enemies running into your team at a time so the ammo does add up. Combine this with your 40% extra ammo capacity on any weapon you are using and you will be able to spend most of a mission using your guns instead of your melee.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide will release on November 30 and be available to play on PC and the Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022