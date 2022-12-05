All Veteran Weapons in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

When it comes to picking a weapon in Warhammer 40k: Darktide the Veteran has a lot of options to pick from. It makes sense that the Veteran would have access to a vast array of weapons in Darktide. They have so many options that you can be easily overwhelmed. Let’s go over all the Veteran’s weapons that are available in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

All Veteran Ranged Weapons in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Your ranged weapon is your bread and butter and defines how you will be playing Veteran. You can pick between having a high-damage and accurate weapon to deal massive damage to tougher enemies or something that has a high volume of fire but low damage to help mow down a crowd that is charging your team.

There are also plenty of weapons that fall anywhere in between those two categories. Here is the full list

Kantrael MG l Infantry Lasgun – This is the first weapon you begin with. A semi-auto lasgun with decent damage and range.

Kantrael MG IV Infantry Lasgun – A slight upgrade to the starter lasgun. Still semi-auto.

Accatran MG MK II Heavy Laspistol – A small handheld pistol. Much less effective at range but great for a close-quarters fight

Kantrael MG XII Infantry Lasgun – The top tier of the basic lasgun line.

Lus MK III Shredder Auto Pistol – A great hipfire option as it does not feature the ability to aim down sights. Just offers a higher spread on the hipfire when aiming

Gaia MK VIII Infantry Autogun – A full auto weapon that features a decent range as well as great wave-clearing options.

Lucius Helbore MK II Lasgun – The first charging weapon that can be used to easily clear out bosses. Not great for clearing waves of ads but packs quite the punch in a pinch.

Columnus MK II Braced Autogun – Similar to the autopistol. This autogun is more suited for wave clear as it does not have iron sights to aim down, just a tighter hip-fire spread.

Lawbringer Mark VI Combat Shotgun – The one and only shotgun for Veteran. Not great at ammo retention but does devastating damage up close.

Vraks MK VII Headhunter Autogun – A burst-fire autogun that is well suited to taking out snipers in one burst. A quick body headshot will handle most special units in the game

Accatran Mk II Recon Lasgun – Full auto lasgun that has no recoil to deal with. Great for mowing down the heretic hordes and can even shred through armor when paired with Veterans ability.

Locke Mk IIb Spearhead Boltgun – A bolter that is clearly too large for a regular human to use. Offers a full auto hip-fire mode and a single-fire ADS for precision shots.

M35 Magnacore Mk II Plasma Gun – If you are looking to take out a boss this is your gun. Functions like the Helbore Lasgun but with massive damage numbers.

All Veteran Melee Weapons in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Melee weapons are normally a Veterans last resort for the most part. There is nothing wrong with charging into a horde of enemies and cutting them up with your melee alongside your Zealot and your Skullbreaker. But you normally want to be in the backlines with your ranged weapon and only switch to melee if something sneaks up behind you or if you are out of ammo. Here is the full list of melee weapons.

Standard-Issue Munitorium Sapper Shovel – The first melee weapon you start with when you break free. Has a good bit of cleave to it for a shovel.

Catachan MK 1 Devil Claw Sword – Great for dealing with Ragers and Maulers as this line of swords features a parry ability that blocks damage and hits the attacker right back.

Catachan MK III Combat Blade – A small dagger that can quickly dispatch a single enemy at a time. A great backup weapon as it is quick to switch to and use.

Rashad MK II Combat Axe – Decent for dealing with armored enemies but doesn’t have much cleave for crowds compared to other options.

Antax MK V Combat Axe – Similar to the previous axe.

Catachan MK IV Devil Claw – An upgraded version of the first Claw sword. Offers the parry ability and much more damage.

Cadia MK IV Assult Chainsword – Great for dealing with tough single targets but does need to be active before it can deal as much damage as possible.

Munitorum Mk III Power Sword – A wave-clearing machine since it can clear most armored enemies in one to two swings. The only downside is that it needs to be activated to be at peak performance and then it only has two swings in it before you need to activate it again.

Orestes Mk IV Assault Chainaxe – Combines the best of the Chainsword and the Axes. It will cut through armored enemies like butter once it is revved up.

Hopefully, as more updates are added to the game we will see this list of weapons expanded. However, there is plenty of variation to choose from at the moment. The list does get cluttered as many weapons function the same but with different names and slightly different stats. This can lead to a lot of fluff in your inventory and confusion on your part. Just keep the type of weapon in mind and you should be fine.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide is available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022