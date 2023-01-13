Infested Enemies in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Explained

Warhammer 40k: Darktide has a slight issue of differentiating between what types of enemies you are fighting your way through at any given moment. Normally this wouldn’t be an issue because most games don’t make too big of a fuss about whether you are fighting Scabs or Dregs. However, Darktide has daily challenges that require you to kill enemies from specific factions, you really need to be able to tell if you are killing Infested or not. Let’s go over the difference between Infested enemies and the rest of the heretics in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

What Are Infested Enemies in Darktide

The infested are the lowest rank enemies in Darktide. They are the civilians that inhabited the various zones when the train attack happened and have succumbed to the madness. Since they were civilians before the attack, you won’t find them wearing any flak armor or wielding any militarum weapons. This makes them a Sharpshooter’s dream enemy type.

Most of the infested enemies will be wearing tattered clothes and wielding pipes or cleavers. They are also quite deformed by the madness. They will have decaying skins and tend to have horns forming on their heads.

There are not any elite enemies in the game that count as being part of the infested. So if you see a rager or a shotgunner, you can know they are either a Scab or a Dreg enemy. There will still be elite enemies where you find infested though.

Where Can You Find Infested Enemies in Darktide

The enemy types in Darktide tend to be restricted to the difficulty of the mission you are going on. The harder the mission, the more equipped the enemies you will go up against. Since the infested are the worst-equipped enemies in the game, you will find them on the lower-difficulty missions.

Generally, any mission that is difficulty one or two will have you going up against mostly infested with a few crowds of Scabs or Dregs thrown in every once in a while. You can find infested on higher difficulty mission, but it will require the increased enemy density modifier to be active as the increased hordes that get thrown at you will mostly be infested.

If you are trying to complete a daily mission that requires you to kill a set amount of infested, your best bet will be to find a low difficulty mission with the increased enemy density modifier on. This will make sure that the mission is full of infested heretics for you to fight through.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023