All Weapon Unlock Levels in Warhammer 40k Darktide

Since you are considered to be a prisoner in Warhammer 40k: Darktide, it makes sense that you are not allowed to use top-of-the-line weapons right out of the gate. You are going to prove that you can not only be trusted to use the best gear but also that you are going to make it back alive from your missions before they start handing out higher-tier gear. Let’s go over at what level you unlock weapons for each class in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.
All Sharpshooter Weapon Unlocks in Warhammer 40k Darktide
For Sharpshooter, you can expect to see a lot of different versions of ranged weapons popping up since it is their primary damage source. Here are all of the Sharpshooter’s weapon unlocks by level:
- Level One – MG Ia Infantry Lasgun, MG IV Infantry Lasgun, Munitorum Sapper Shovel
- Level Two – Mk I Infantry Autogun, Mk VIII Infantry Autogun, Mk IIa Quickdraw Stub Revolver, Mk III Shredder Autopistol, Mk II Combat Axe, Mk III Combat Blade
- Level Three – Mk V Combat Axe, Mk III Headhunter Autogun
- Level Four – MG XII Infantry Lasgun, Mk I “Delia’s Claw” Sword
- Level Five – Mk VIII Headhunter Autogun, Mk I Helbore Lasgun, MG Mk II Heavy Laspistol
- Level Six – Mk II Tactical Axe, Mk V Infantry Autogun
- Level Seven – Mk II Braced Auogun, Mk II Helbore Lasgun, Mk IV “Devil’s Claw” Sword
- Level Eight – Mk VIII Combat Axe, Mk VI Combat Shotgun
- Level Nine – Mk VII “Devil’s Claw” Sword
- Level Ten – Mk IV Assault Chainsword, Mk VI Ia Recon Lasgun
- Level Eleven – Mk VII Tactical Axe
- Level Twelve – Mk IV Braced Autogun, Mk III Helbore Lasgun
- Level Thirteen – Mk VId Recon Lasgun, MK III Power Sword
- Level Fourteen – Mk VII Headhunter Autogun, Mk IV Tactical Axe, Mk IIb Spearheard Boltgun
- Level Fifteen – Mk IV Chainaxe
- Level Sixteen – Mk VII Headhunter Autogun, Mk II Plasma Gun
- Level Seventeen- Nothing
- Level Eighteen – Mk II Recon Lasgun
Once you pass level 18 with Sharpshooter, you won’t be receiving any more weapon unlocks. This isn’t too bad since by that time you should really have your build for the class figured out and just need to get those last few levels before it is maxed out.
All Zealot Weapon Unlocks in Warhammer 40k Darktide
The Zealot is going to be your frontline melee class that will be running headfirst into the fray alongside your Skullbreaker. Since their class specializes in being toward the front of the team, they have a lot of interesting melee unlocks that are specific to their class. Here are all of the Zealot’s weapon unlocks by level:
- Level One – Mk III Shredder Autopistol, MK II Combat Axe
- Level Two – Mk I Infantry Autogun, Mk I “Devil’s Claw” Sword, Mk III Combat Blade, Mk II Braced Autogun, MG Ia Infantry Lasgun, MK VI Combat Shotgun
- Level Three – MG Mk II Heavy Laspistol, Mk V Combat Axe, MG IV Infantry Lasgun, Mk VI Heavy Sword
- Level Four – Mk VIII Combat Axe, MG XII Infantry Lasgun
- Level Five – Mk IV “Devil’s Claw” Sword, Mk III Headhunter Autogun, Mk VII Headhunter Autogun
- Level Six – Mk II Tactical Axe, Mk V Infantry Autogun
- Level Seven – Mk VII Heavy Sword, Mk IIa Quickdraw Stub Revolver
- Level Eight – Mk III Purgation Flamer, Mk VII “Devil’s Claw” Sword
- Level Nine – Mk VIII Headhunter Autogun, Mk IV Assault Chainsword
- Level Ten – Mk IV Braced Autogun, Mk IX Heavy Sword
- Level Eleven – Mk VIII Infantry Autogun, Mk II Heavy Eviscerator
- Level Twelve – Mk IV Tactical Axe, Mk IIb Spearheard Boltgun
- Level Thirteen – Mk IV Chainaxe
- Level Fourteen – Mk VIII Braced Autogun, Mk VII Tactical Axe
- Level Fifteen – Mk II Thunder Hammer
- Level Sixteen – Mk IVe Crusher
- Level Seventeen – Nothing
- Level Eighteen – Mk II Recon Lasgun
The one class-exclusive ranged weapon that the Zealot has really drives home their place in the team. The flamer offers great close-range crowd control at the cost of any way to deal with sniper and other ranged damage units.
All Psyker Weapon Unlocks in Warhammer 40k Darktide
Psyker is the odd middle area for any team since they can provide great ranged pick potential as well as offering some decent crowd control if equipped with the right weapons. The main idea with Psyker is that they channel the power of the Warp rather than using conventional ammo. Here are all of the Psyker’s weapon unlocks by level:
- Level One – MG Mk II Heavy Laspistol, Mk I “Devil’s Claw” Sword, MG Ia Infantry Lasgun,
- Level Two – Mk I Infantry Autogun, Mk I Infantry Autogun, Mk III Combat Blade, Mk III Shredder Autopistol, Mk II Duelling Sword, Mk II Blaze Force Sword, MK II Combat Axe,
- Level Three – Mk V Combat Axe, Mk V Combat Axe,
- Level Four – MK III Trauma Force Staff, Mk III Headhunter Autogun,
- Level Five – Mk IV “Devil’s Claw” Sword, MG IV Infantry Lasgun,
- Level Six – Nothing
- Level Seven – Mk IIa Quickdraw Stub Revolver,
- Level Eight – Mk VIII Infantry Autogun, Mk VI Surge Force Staff,
- Level Nine – Nothing
- Level Ten – Mk VI Ia Recon Lasgun
- Level Eleven – Mk VIII Combat Axe, Mk V Infantry Autogun, Mk IV Voidstrike Force Staff,
- Level Twelve – Mk II Recon Lasgun,
- Level Thirteen – Mk VId Recon Lasgun,
- Level Fourteen -Mk VIII Braced Autogun, MG XII Infantry Lasgun, Mk V Duelling Sword,
- Level Fifteen – Mk II Purgatus Force Staff,
- Level Sixteen – Mk IV Assault Chainsword,
- Level Seventeen – Nothing
- Level Eighteen – Mk VII Headhunter Autogun,
- Level Nineteen – Nothing
- Level Twenty – Mk IV Duelling Sword
Many of Psykers’ specific weapons change the way they can channel the Warp. Instead of just using it to strike a single enemy, you can use it to create flames, lighting strikes that chain to others, and a larger explosion.
All Ogryn Weapon Unlocks in Warhammer 40k Darktide
Finally, we have the wall that is the Ogryn Skullbreaker. This lovable oaf is the main class to keep some pace between the rest of your team and all of the heretics that want to kill them. Tragically he does have the smallest weapon pool in the game. Here are all of the Ogryn Skullbreaker’s weapon unlocks by level:
- Level One – Mk I Bully Club, MK IV Cleaver, Mk V Kickback
- Level Two – MK III Latrine Shovel, Mk II Ripper Gun,
- Level Three – Nothing
- Level Four – Mk VI Cleaver
- Level Five – Mk III Grenadier Gauntlet
- Level Six – Mk VI Rumbler
- Level Seven – Nothing
- Level Eight – Mk V Ripper Gun,
- Level Nine – Bull Butcher Mk III Cleaver, Mk V Twin-Linked Heavy Stubber,
- Level Ten – Mk II Battle Maul & Mk II Slab Shield
- Level Eleven – Mk I Power Maul,
- Level Seventeen – Mk VI Ripper Gun
Due to their small weapon pool, you have access to most of the Ogryn’s arsenal by level 11. Once you pass that point you only have level 17 to look forward to for a new unlock and that is only a better version of a weapon you already had. Most of the time you will only be rocking a few weapons to really make Ogryn live up to their potential.
- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023