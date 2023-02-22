All Weapon Unlock Levels in Warhammer 40k Darktide

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

Since you are considered to be a prisoner in Warhammer 40k: Darktide, it makes sense that you are not allowed to use top-of-the-line weapons right out of the gate. You are going to prove that you can not only be trusted to use the best gear but also that you are going to make it back alive from your missions before they start handing out higher-tier gear. Let’s go over at what level you unlock weapons for each class in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

All Sharpshooter Weapon Unlocks in Warhammer 40k Darktide

For Sharpshooter, you can expect to see a lot of different versions of ranged weapons popping up since it is their primary damage source. Here are all of the Sharpshooter’s weapon unlocks by level:

Level One – MG Ia Infantry Lasgun, MG IV Infantry Lasgun, Munitorum Sapper Shovel

Level Two – Mk I Infantry Autogun, Mk VIII Infantry Autogun, Mk IIa Quickdraw Stub Revolver, Mk III Shredder Autopistol, Mk II Combat Axe, Mk III Combat Blade

Level Three – Mk V Combat Axe, Mk III Headhunter Autogun

Level Four – MG XII Infantry Lasgun, Mk I “Delia’s Claw” Sword

Level Five – Mk VIII Headhunter Autogun, Mk I Helbore Lasgun, MG Mk II Heavy Laspistol

Level Six – Mk II Tactical Axe, Mk V Infantry Autogun

Level Seven – Mk II Braced Auogun, Mk II Helbore Lasgun, Mk IV “Devil’s Claw” Sword

Level Eight – Mk VIII Combat Axe, Mk VI Combat Shotgun

Level Nine – Mk VII “Devil’s Claw” Sword

Level Ten – Mk IV Assault Chainsword, Mk VI Ia Recon Lasgun

Level Eleven – Mk VII Tactical Axe

Level Twelve – Mk IV Braced Autogun, Mk III Helbore Lasgun

Level Thirteen – Mk VId Recon Lasgun, MK III Power Sword

Level Fourteen – Mk VII Headhunter Autogun, Mk IV Tactical Axe, Mk IIb Spearheard Boltgun

Level Fifteen – Mk IV Chainaxe

Level Sixteen – Mk VII Headhunter Autogun, Mk II Plasma Gun

Level Seventeen- Nothing

Level Eighteen – Mk II Recon Lasgun

Once you pass level 18 with Sharpshooter, you won’t be receiving any more weapon unlocks. This isn’t too bad since by that time you should really have your build for the class figured out and just need to get those last few levels before it is maxed out.

Related: Sharpshooter Class Guide

All Zealot Weapon Unlocks in Warhammer 40k Darktide

The Zealot is going to be your frontline melee class that will be running headfirst into the fray alongside your Skullbreaker. Since their class specializes in being toward the front of the team, they have a lot of interesting melee unlocks that are specific to their class. Here are all of the Zealot’s weapon unlocks by level:

Level One – Mk III Shredder Autopistol, MK II Combat Axe

Level Two – Mk I Infantry Autogun, Mk I “Devil’s Claw” Sword, Mk III Combat Blade, Mk II Braced Autogun, MG Ia Infantry Lasgun, MK VI Combat Shotgun

Level Three – MG Mk II Heavy Laspistol, Mk V Combat Axe, MG IV Infantry Lasgun, Mk VI Heavy Sword

Level Four – Mk VIII Combat Axe, MG XII Infantry Lasgun

Level Five – Mk IV “Devil’s Claw” Sword, Mk III Headhunter Autogun, Mk VII Headhunter Autogun

Level Six – Mk II Tactical Axe, Mk V Infantry Autogun

Level Seven – Mk VII Heavy Sword, Mk IIa Quickdraw Stub Revolver

Level Eight – Mk III Purgation Flamer, Mk VII “Devil’s Claw” Sword

Level Nine – Mk VIII Headhunter Autogun, Mk IV Assault Chainsword

Level Ten – Mk IV Braced Autogun, Mk IX Heavy Sword

Level Eleven – Mk VIII Infantry Autogun, Mk II Heavy Eviscerator

Level Twelve – Mk IV Tactical Axe, Mk IIb Spearheard Boltgun

Level Thirteen – Mk IV Chainaxe

Level Fourteen – Mk VIII Braced Autogun, Mk VII Tactical Axe

Level Fifteen – Mk II Thunder Hammer

Level Sixteen – Mk IVe Crusher

Level Seventeen – Nothing

Level Eighteen – Mk II Recon Lasgun

The one class-exclusive ranged weapon that the Zealot has really drives home their place in the team. The flamer offers great close-range crowd control at the cost of any way to deal with sniper and other ranged damage units.

All Psyker Weapon Unlocks in Warhammer 40k Darktide

Psyker is the odd middle area for any team since they can provide great ranged pick potential as well as offering some decent crowd control if equipped with the right weapons. The main idea with Psyker is that they channel the power of the Warp rather than using conventional ammo. Here are all of the Psyker’s weapon unlocks by level:

Level One – MG Mk II Heavy Laspistol, Mk I “Devil’s Claw” Sword, MG Ia Infantry Lasgun,

Level Two – Mk I Infantry Autogun, Mk I Infantry Autogun, Mk III Combat Blade, Mk III Shredder Autopistol, Mk II Duelling Sword, Mk II Blaze Force Sword, MK II Combat Axe,

Level Three – Mk V Combat Axe, Mk V Combat Axe,

Level Four – MK III Trauma Force Staff, Mk III Headhunter Autogun,

Level Five – Mk IV “Devil’s Claw” Sword, MG IV Infantry Lasgun,

Level Six – Nothing

Level Seven – Mk IIa Quickdraw Stub Revolver,

Level Eight – Mk VIII Infantry Autogun, Mk VI Surge Force Staff,

Level Nine – Nothing

Level Ten – Mk VI Ia Recon Lasgun

Level Eleven – Mk VIII Combat Axe, Mk V Infantry Autogun, Mk IV Voidstrike Force Staff,

Level Twelve – Mk II Recon Lasgun,

Level Thirteen – Mk VId Recon Lasgun,

Level Fourteen -Mk VIII Braced Autogun, MG XII Infantry Lasgun, Mk V Duelling Sword,

Level Fifteen – Mk II Purgatus Force Staff,

Level Sixteen – Mk IV Assault Chainsword,

Level Seventeen – Nothing

Level Eighteen – Mk VII Headhunter Autogun,

Level Nineteen – Nothing

Level Twenty – Mk IV Duelling Sword

Many of Psykers’ specific weapons change the way they can channel the Warp. Instead of just using it to strike a single enemy, you can use it to create flames, lighting strikes that chain to others, and a larger explosion.

Related: Psyker Class Guide

All Ogryn Weapon Unlocks in Warhammer 40k Darktide

Finally, we have the wall that is the Ogryn Skullbreaker. This lovable oaf is the main class to keep some pace between the rest of your team and all of the heretics that want to kill them. Tragically he does have the smallest weapon pool in the game. Here are all of the Ogryn Skullbreaker’s weapon unlocks by level:

Level One – Mk I Bully Club, MK IV Cleaver, Mk V Kickback

Level Two – MK III Latrine Shovel, Mk II Ripper Gun,

Level Three – Nothing

Level Four – Mk VI Cleaver

Level Five – Mk III Grenadier Gauntlet

Level Six – Mk VI Rumbler

Level Seven – Nothing

Level Eight – Mk V Ripper Gun,

Level Nine – Bull Butcher Mk III Cleaver, Mk V Twin-Linked Heavy Stubber,

Level Ten – Mk II Battle Maul & Mk II Slab Shield

Level Eleven – Mk I Power Maul,

Level Seventeen – Mk VI Ripper Gun

Due to their small weapon pool, you have access to most of the Ogryn’s arsenal by level 11. Once you pass that point you only have level 17 to look forward to for a new unlock and that is only a better version of a weapon you already had. Most of the time you will only be rocking a few weapons to really make Ogryn live up to their potential.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023