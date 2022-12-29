After the exciting ending of Chainsaw Man episode 12, you are asking yourself, will Chainsaw Man have an episode 13? We don’t blame you because the anime gave us pretty exciting story arcs like the Bat Devil, Eternity Devil, and Katana Man. In addition, a post-credits scene also treated us to a new character that non-readers of the Manga won’t know who she is. So, will we get another episode to answer some of our questions? Here is everything you need to know about will Chainsaw Man will have an episode 13.

Will Chainsaw Man Have an Episode 13?

No, there will be no episode 13 of Chainsaw Man, as episode 12 concluded the season. Bummer, right?! The season concluding means we will all have to wait until Season 2 of the hit anime adaptation by MAPPA comes out. There has been no official announcement for Season 2, but we expect MAPPA to release Season 2 sometime in 2024. So what does this mean for you? Well, you won’t be able to watch more of the anime, but you can either continue reading the Manga where the anime left off or find another show like Chainsaw Man to watch.

How to Read the Chainsaw Man Manga after Season 1

Chainsaw Man season 1 concluded in chapter 38 of the Chainsaw Man Manga series. To continue the fantastic story before season 2, you will want to begin reading chapter 39. You can read the entire Chainsaw Man Manga on Viz Media’s website, although you will need a subscription. You will be treated to answers that season 1 didn’t answer and will be given a preview into the next story arc.

Shows Like Chainsaw Man to Watch after Season 1

There isn’t much information regarding season 2 of Chainsaw Man yet other than an expected release date of 2024. We have a rough estimation of how many chapters of the Manga they have covered so far and the number of episodes Season 2 would have to have to finish Part 1. While we wait for additional information on season 2, here are five shows like Chainsaw Man you can watch to fill that void, hopefully.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022