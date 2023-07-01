Will Mashle: Magic and Muscles Have an Episode 13?

Image: Hajime Komoto

Are you wondering if Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 1 will have Episode 13? The first season of the magical anime series delves into the thrilling the Easton Enrollment Arc and the Magia Lupus Arc, which covers chapters 1 to 39 of the Mashle manga. Fans eagerly anticipate the next arc, wondering if we’ll get more episodes now or must wait until Season 2. Here’s what we currently know.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles: Will There Be an Episode 13?

Image: A-1 Pictures

The first season of Mashle: Magic and Muscles covers the Easton Enrollment Arc and the Magia Lupus Arc, encompassing Chapters 1 to 39 of the manga. Moving onto the second season begins in Chapter 40, “Mash Burnedead and the Candle’s Flame,” marking the beginning of the Execution Arc. This arc spans four chapters until Chapter 43 reveals Mash’s secret inability to use magic, resulting in him facing punishment for deception, including execution. The Execution Arc introduces us to the Divine Visionaries and portrays the challenges Mash must overcome in a world ruled by magic.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 1 Finale Recap and Explainer

Image: Viz Media

** Warning – Everything Below this Considered Spoilers so Proceed at Your Own Risk! **

The latest Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode, titled ‘Mash Burndead and the Magic Mirror,’ sees Mash facing off against the dangerous magician, Cell War. After defeating Abel, the leader of Magia Lupus, Mash is confronted by Cell War, who attempts to assassinate Abel. Mash inadvertently saves Abel, but Cell War makes another attempt on his life. Abyss intervenes and sustains a grave injury to his chest, which infuriates Mash. However, it becomes clear that defeating Cell War alone will not be an easy task as he is much more powerful. Here’s what happened in episode 12 and the Season 1 finale of Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime.

After Mash emerged victorious over Abel, he left the celebration abruptly while his friends stayed behind. Suddenly, a stern man named Cell War appeared and aggressively confronted Abel about his defeat. Cell War forced Abel to use his power to strangle himself. Meanwhile, Mash returned with a plate of cream puffs, unaware of the chaos. During the altercation, Mash accidentally sneezed, and cream puffs hit Cell War in the face, saving Abel from being strangled. Cell War continued his attack and attempted to use a sharp rock formation to kill Abel, but Abyss jumped before him and took the hit instead. Mash gave Abyss a magical handkerchief to treat his severe injuries.

Mash was in a fierce battle with Cell War, who launched a powerful spell, sending a barrage of rocks toward him. Despite Mash’s valiant efforts, Cell War seemed to gain the upper hand. In a critical moment, Abel intervened, shielding Mash from the attacks. Together, they were able to approach Cell War, and Mash delivered a powerful punch to his face.

Related: Where to Start Reading the Mashle Manga After Season 1 Ends

Cell War was impressed by Mash’s blow, but when he asked about Mash’s magical powers, Mash could not offer a clear answer, simply responding with “power.” This confused Cell War, who suspected that Mash was hiding his true abilities. Cell War presented a powerful artifact known as the Spellflection Mirror to test this theory, which reflected any spells cast towards it, amplifying their power. Dot was visibly scared upon seeing the mirror.

It was then discovered that Cell Work had been using the Spellflection Mirror to gain an advantage in battle. Most magicians despised this dangerous item, but Mash, who had no magical abilities, could effortlessly break through the mirror, injuring himself. This revelation shocked those involved, but it was confirmed that Mash had not used magic to break through the mirror.

Despite the difficult news, Abyss survived with the help of Mash’s magical handkerchief. Abel promised to take care of the situation and left with Abyss, expressing gratitude towards Burnedead for his help. Cell Work quickly excused himself, claiming that he had an important task to attend to, and assured Mash they would meet again.

When is the Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 1 English Dub Release Date?

Image: Aniplex

The English dubbed version of Mashle: Magic and Muscles was released on May 26, 2023. It made its debut on Crunchyroll featuring a complete cast of English voice actors portraying the characters:

Mash Burnedead , played by Aleks Le (known for his roles in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and VINLAND SAGA). Mash is a unique young man who possesses no magic abilities. However, his well-trained muscles allow him to overpower any form of magic that comes his way. Despite his strength, he often lacks common sense and tends to act on his whims. Oh, and did I mention he has a soft spot for cream puffs?

, played by Aleks Le (known for his roles in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and VINLAND SAGA). Mash is a unique young man who possesses no magic abilities. However, his well-trained muscles allow him to overpower any form of magic that comes his way. Despite his strength, he often lacks common sense and tends to act on his whims. Oh, and did I mention he has a soft spot for cream puffs? Finn Amesis, Mash’s dorm mate and closest friend, played by Brian Anderson (known for his roles in Ascendance of a Bookworm and Pretty Boy Detective Club). He often plays the tsukkomi, a person who points out that another person did something ridiculous or silly.

Mash’s dorm mate and closest friend, played by Brian Anderson (known for his roles in Ascendance of a Bookworm and Pretty Boy Detective Club). He often plays the tsukkomi, a person who points out that another person did something ridiculous or silly. Lance Crown , portrayed by Stephen Fu (known for his roles in The Case Study of Vanitas and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba), is a handsome and accomplished young man who achieved the highest rank among transfer students in his class. He is at the top of his game, with impressive magical abilities and outstanding academic performance.

, portrayed by Stephen Fu (known for his roles in The Case Study of Vanitas and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba), is a handsome and accomplished young man who achieved the highest rank among transfer students in his class. He is at the top of his game, with impressive magical abilities and outstanding academic performance. Dot Barrett , portrayed by Ben Diskin (known for his roles in The Seven Deadly Sins and Aggretsuko), is a bold and outspoken young man. He tends to act impulsively and can be pretty loud at times. Dot tends to hold a grudge against handsome men and is not particularly popular among his peers.

, portrayed by Ben Diskin (known for his roles in The Seven Deadly Sins and Aggretsuko), is a bold and outspoken young man. He tends to act impulsively and can be pretty loud at times. Dot tends to hold a grudge against handsome men and is not particularly popular among his peers. Lemon Irvine, portrayed by Anjali Kunapaneni (known for her roles in Fena: Pirate Princess and Tengoku Daimakyo, harbors romantic feelings for Mash ever since he assisted her in the transfer exams. Her vivid imagination is noteworthy.

As of June 30, 2023, we now have nine dubbed episodes. The remaining three episodes will have their dubs released in the coming weeks.

- This article was updated on June 30th, 2023