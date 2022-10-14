All MC Championship (MCC) 26 Halloween Teams

Due to the community-based nature of a game like Minecraft, an event like MC Championship 26 is bound to get players involved. MCC 26 is scheduled to take place on October 22, continuing the monthly installments of the event and creating a wholesome Halloween party for Minecraft players worldwide. But outside of a friendly community atmosphere is an air of competition, and players are desperate to find out which team to root for during the show. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the groups in MCC 26.

Every MC Championship 26 Team

Ten teams are participating in the MCC 26, all consisting of some fierce faces in the Minecraft community. Each team name coincides with an appropriate spooky item or character to fit the Halloween theme, which will be echoed throughout the whole event. MCC 26 will be the third Halloween version of the event, so players vaguely know what to expect during the competition. The table below lists the names and members of all ten teams participating.

Team Name Team Members Red Ravens TommyInnit, CaptainSparklez, Finn5ter, Jack Manifold Orange Oozes TapL, BadBoyHalo, Skeppy, Spifey Mustard Mummies Sapnap, 5up, Michaelmcchill, Gee Nelly Lime Liches Cubfan135, InTheLittleWood, PeteZahHutt, Solidarity Green Goblins Grian, Seapeekay, Smallishbeans, WilburSoot Cyan Centipedes KaraCorvus, Krinios, Krtyzz, Ryguyrocky Aqua Abominations Aimsey, Hbomb94, Smajor, Sylvee Blue Banshees Foolish Gamers, Punz, Tubbo, vGumiho Violet Vampires Fruitberries, Ph1LzA, Shubble, TheOrionSound Fushia Frankensteins Blushi, Purpled, Ranboo, Slimecicle

Team names aren’t the only thing adopting a spooky theme in MC Championship 26, as the event’s hub has also been decorated with some pretty spooky decor. Even the event Dodgebolt has been affectionately renamed to Witchbolt, and ghosts now surround the pitch. Although this is the only game we have evidence of changing, every game is expected to adopt a Halloween-inspired name or appearance. Additionally, in past events, players could go ‘Trick-or-Treating’ between games to gain advantages, which, given the time of year, would apply to this event too. There’s a lot to look forward to.

Minecraft is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.