How to sign up for MCC Island Beta

Minecraft has evolved immensely over the years with players continuing to thrive happily within the game world. There truly is something for everyone in the experience and for many, most of their time will be spent within other public servers to make the most of everything that they offer. Most Minecraft players will also likely know about the MC Championship that now happens yearly at this point. Noxcrew are creating a public server based on the MCC and naming it the MCC Island. This article will explain everything you need to know about how to sign up for the Minecraft MCC Island Beta.

Signing Up for the MCC Island Beta

In order to sign up for the MCC Island beta, it is thankfully quite a simple process. Simply head on over to the official MCC Island website and you will notice an email sign-up box. When you are there, input your email into the box and press the sign-up button. When you do this, a confirmation email will be sent to your designated inbox. It should be noted that I had found this email in the ‘promotions’ section of Gmail so be sure to check all of your inbox sections if you can’t find it. There is a chance it may also go to your spam email.

When you have found the confirmation email, follow the link that is inside the email by clicking on the box to confirm the email. You will be redirected back to the official website and get confirmation there saying that you have now signed up and will get all information relating to the MCC Island and of course the beta. The beta sign-up on the website is for Minecraft Java Edition players.

