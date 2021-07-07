Minecraft Java Edition Update 1.17.1 Patch Notes

Mojang has released the update 1.17.1 patch notes for Minecraft Java Edition. Minecraft has remained as one of the most well-supported, everchanging titles in gaming history, with numerous massive updates every year. This particular update is coming after the recent Caves & Cliffs: Part 1 update and is focused on fixing numerous bugs (42 of them), but also includes some minor changes to mob, drop, and snow behaviour.

Bedrock Edition is slightly behind Java Edition, so Bedrock players will likely need to wait a bit to receive these changes. An update 1.17.1 has already been released for Nintendo Switch which addressed Switch server issues, so those who play on that platform should not confuse their game version with this update to Java Edition. No information has been revealed as to when Bedrock Edition will receive these changes.

Minecraft Update 1.17.1 Patch Notes

These patch notes are taken directly from the official Minecraft website.

CHANGES IN 1.17.1

Blue axolotls can now only be obtained through breeding

Non-screaming goats now have a rare chance to produce a screaming goat when bred

Status effects on goats now also apply when the goat is jumping or ramming

Raised the drop rate for copper ingots from Drowned to 11% + 2% per level of looting

Powder snow now fills cauldrons 2 times faster than before (still pretty slowly, though!)

Zombies, Zombie Villagers, Husks and Drowned will no longer pick up glow ink sacs

TECHNICAL CHANGES IN 1.17.1

Deaths of named mobs are now logged

In case of DNS-based redirection, the client will send the hostname actually used to connect (this restores the pre-1.17 behaviour)

FIXED BUGS IN 1.17.1

MC-123654 – “Sun, moon, and/or clouds are not showing if render distance is below 4”

MC-131290 – “Enchantments are saved as shorts, but are loaded as and function with integer values”

MC-156155 – Turkish lira sign (₺) appears as □ in the game

MC-194736 – Duplicate text mapping for U+00B7

MC-196999 – U+1FEC is wrong in Minecraft’s font

MC-213986 – Pistons and dispensers can be used to create ghost blocks using powder snow

MC-219018 – Ghost items can be created using /item (server doesn’t update client inventory correctly)

MC-219290 – Calcite is too quiet compared to other blocks

MC-221656 – Creative mode obtained Bucket of Axolotl/Tropical Fish only spawns one kind axolotl/tropical fish

MC-222731 – Captured axolotl constantly tries to leave water

MC-223350 – Loaded chunks sometimes don’t render until the player moves their head slightly

MC-223368 – Strength and weakness potions / custom attack damage attributes does not change damage from goats

MC-224894 – Light tickets are released too early

MC-225816 – Hanging Roots appear large when an item entity

MC-226461 – Logs can be replaced with stone near lava pools

MC-226505 – Goat’s long jump is not affected by the jump boost effect

MC-226512 – Goats do not use the damage of held items when ramming entities

MC-226926 – Emerald ore generates too often

MC-226948 – Withers are now affected by potion effects

MC-227387 – World gen datapacks will likely crash or softlock the game

MC-227435 – Lag when placing heads of non-existent players when on servers

MC-227483 – root_system feature config’s codec uses a wrong field

MC-227520 – Overworld Fossils always generate at bedrock level

MC-227557 – End portal texture appears stretched after world conversion

MC-227618 – Small dripleaf is consumed without being placed when used on tall seagrass

MC-227651 – Group for lapis lazuli ore smelting and blasting recipes is misspelled

MC-227821 – Client crash when trying to create/edit realm immediately after deleting previous one

MC-227891 – Ender pearls despawn when player logs out of a server

MC-228219 – Thrown ender pearls disappear upon entering the exit end portal

MC-228343 – java.lang.NullPointerException when random_selector default feature isn’t found

MC-228430 – “Very long loading pause while booting the game (”“Failed to add PDH Counter””, caused by oshi)”

MC-228599 – Attempting to walk through flowing water constantly switches the player from swimming into normal mode

MC-228802 – “Chunks not loading on a server / Cannot invoke ““cmq.a(int, int, int)”” because ““☃”” is null”

MC-228828 – “Specifying the –server parameter when starting the game, causes the game to crash”

MC-228858 – Axolotls despawning though named and on leashes.

MC-229169 – Piglins can no longer hear players breaking protected blocks through walls

MC-229191 – Diamond ore distribution changed between 1.16.5 and 1.17

MC-229246 – Piglins and piglin brutes no longer call other piglins after attacking one of them behind walls

MC-229299 – Blue axolotls can spawn naturally

MC-229441 – You can steal the item a villager is holding for trade by killing it

MC-229614 – Wandering Trader obtained tropical fish are only white kob

MC-230716 – “”“death.attack.dryout”” and ““death.attack.dryout.player”” display raw translation strings (are untranslated)”

While there are no massively game-changing changes or fixes listed in the update 1.17.1 patch notes, these minor fixes add up over time and will make for a better gaming experience as we wait for the next major update. It also reduces the load of the next major update, to allow it to focus on the major new additions. This update is available for all players, effective immediately.

Minecraft Java Edition is available for PC.