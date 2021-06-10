Minecraft: How to Get Powder Snow

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 Update is here, and among all the new additions to the game, we’ll be taking a look at how to get Powder Snow. When Part 2 of the update rolls around at the end of the year these blocks will be able to be found naturally in the world, but for now, they can only be obtained through one method.

How to Get Powder Snow

In order to get this snowy block, you will first need to find a biome where it can snow. After you’ve done that, you will need to craft a cauldron and place it down somewhere outside where the snow can fall on top of it. At this point, you just need to wait for some snow to roll around and fill up the cauldron with powder snow. Once the cauldron is nice and full you just need to right-click on it with a bucket and you’ll have some powder snow.

Using Powder Snow

Now that you have your bucket of powder snow, there are a few things you need to know about before using it. First off, once you use the bucket and place down the block, it can only be picked back up again by right-clicking on it with a bucket. Silk touch will not work on this block and will only destroy it. Powder snow is also very frail, and if anything that’s on fire comes into contact with the block, the snow will melt and be destroyed.

As for what the block actually does when used, it mainly functions as a trap of sorts. Unless wearing leather boots, players and most mobs will sink into the block and start to take freezing damage after a short while. Things that fall into it are also slowed, meaning that if enough of these blocks are put together in an area they can make for quite the dangerous pitfall. As mentioned before though, leather boots can mitigate this by allowing you to freely walk on top of them with no risk whatsoever.

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.