Steam is perhaps the most popular storefront for all PC gaming needs, and the start of its most recent Summer Sale has players rushing for the best deals they can find. As usual, the sale features its own unique badge and a fun gimmick for users to play with, but the most notable parts of any sale are – of course – the sales themselves. Even the most popular games can be had for surprisingly little cost. Anyone with a Steam account should check out the best cheap Steam Summer Sale deals under $5 USD.

The Best Cheap Steam Summer Sale Deals Under $5 USD

To find games under $5, users can check the Steam Store homepage and scroll down. There should be an option to view games under $10 just below the Discovery Queue. From there, simply click the “Under $5” button under See More. Players will be brought to a list of every single Steam game available for $5.00 USD or less. There are hundreds of games to choose from, so players should consider their personal preferences as well as the games with the best user reviews.

Here are some of the best games you can find under $5 during the sale:

Terraria

On sale for 50% off its usual price, Terraria is one of the first recommendations people will make when suggesting cheap Steam games. It’s not hard to see why; the game provides a classic 2D spin on the survival crafting genre while featuring creative monsters and environments. It even has some fantastic mod support!

Black Mesa

On sale for a whopping 75% off, Black Mesa is a reimagining of the classic Half-Life experience. It features incredible visuals and modernized gameplay, pushing the Source Engine to its absolute limits. You likely have most other Valve games if you have an active Steam account, but if you missed out on this fan-made remake, it’s never been a more worthwhile addition to your collection.

Dragon’s Dogma

Following a few relevant announcements, now is as good a time as any to check out Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. Dragon’s Dogma puts players in medieval fantasy as they explore a vast open world, battling goblins and dragons alongside AI companions. It’s considered by countless fans to be a true classic, and now that it’s 84% off, it’s easier than ever to check it out for yourself and see why.

Sonic Mania

While Sonic Origins might provide the greatest bursts of nostalgia for Sonic fans, Sonic Mania takes things a step further with its huge selection of content and special new additions. Unlike Sonic Origins, Sonic Mania is also on sale for 75% off its usual price. It’s a perfect alternative for more money-conscious fans that never got their hands on the game before, or for newcomers interested in the blue blur’s adventures.

Honorable Mentions

These are only a few of the best cheap Steam Summer Sale deals for under $5 USD. A lot of other games have each title in their respective series on sale for under $5, including the Batman: Arkham games. Each game made by Valve – excluding Half-Life: Alyx – is also under $5, and players should consider getting Garry’s Mod to go along with them. Here’s a couple more titles that players should check out:

There are even more games that haven’t been covered here. Check out the Steam Summer Sale for yourself and find your favorite cheap deals to take advantage of!

The Steam 3000 Summer Sale will last from June 23 to July 7.