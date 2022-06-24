Steam’s Summer Sale is here, giving players all over the world a chance to not only get great deals on acclaimed games but also the ability to get a few thematic items and badges, such as the event’s exclusive Steam 3000 Badge. But how can you get the Summer Sale exclusive badge? Well, to help all of those currently looking forward to adding the new badge to their collection, here’s how to get the Steam 3000 Badge.

How to get the Steam 3000 Badge

You can get the Steam 3000 Badge by collecting all the cards part of the Steam 3000 collection, which is composed of 10 Clorthax Card variants. With that said, you can get the cards part of the collection by viewing all the products in your Discovery Queue, which gives you 1 card per day, by purchasing games and other products, as you will be rewarded with 1 card per 10$ spent or by either trading for them or buying them in the platform’s market. It’s important to point out that the cards that you get by both viewing your daily queue and buying products are given at random, so it’s all up to lady luck.

To recap, here are all the ways in which you can get the cards part of the Steam 3000 collection:

By viewing all the items in your Discovery Queue . Can only be done once a day.

. Can only be done once a day. By making purchases during the Summer Sale . You will be rewarded with a card for every 10$ spent.

. You will be rewarded with a card for every 10$ spent. By trading for the cards .

. By buying them from other players in the Steam Market.

Now that you know how to get the Steam 3000 Badge, don’t forget to check out how to check the platforms server status, how to fix Steam’s ‘verifying login information error’, as well as all the clues and answers part of the Steam Summer Sale,

The 2022 edition of the Steam Summer Sale is set to run from June 23, 2022, to July 7th, 2022.