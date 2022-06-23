Is Steam down? Here’s how to check Steam Server Status

Now that the Steam Summer Sale has gone live, you may have noticed that you aren’t able to get on and purchase all of the games that you’ve been looking to add to your ever-growing backlog. It seems that the excitement of this new sale has brought the site down for the count, and players are having a hard time getting on to see what the Summer Sale Hype is all about.

Let’s see how we can check into the server status for Steam, so you’ll know when you can finally get on and start making purchases again. Here’s how to find out when the Steam Servers are down.

How To Check Steam Server Status

There are a few different ways that you’ll be able to check and see if other players are having issues with Steam, with one of the most popular options being Steamstat.us, which shows all of the proper details that you could ever need. Going into an insane amount of detail, you’ll be able to check on individual parts of Steam to see if you’ll just run into issues trying to make a purchase, or if everything is down and out for the time being.

Using other websites like Downdetector can also help you see what other players are running into when trying to log on, and what the main issues are currently. With the increased traffic, it seems that there are some major issues currently, but as the day winds down a touch, you should be able to start making your way back onto the platform.

Checking social media websites like Twitter will also allow you to see real-time updates in regards to errors, with many players taking to the platform to voice their current frustrations about the Steam outage. Checking into different profiles, such as @SteamStatus will allow you to see what is currently happening on the Steam side of things.

Making sure that you have patience is going to be the biggest piece of advice since the Summer Sale is one of the most anticipated events in the gaming year. Getting some new games for low prices is always exciting, and it seems that every gamer has made their way to the site to get some new titles!