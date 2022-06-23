All Steam Summer Sale Clues and Answers

If you’re looking to have some fun with the newest Steam Summer Sale going on, you’ll be happy to know that there is a new set of clues to dig into and discover to unlock some special perks for your account. If you’ve been lucky enough to get onto the shop without any issues, you’ll be able to dive in and start digging through the archives of games available to get this quest taken care of.

However, if you’re new to the event, you may have only gotten a few questions in before the shop kicked you out. Let’s see what questions and answers are currently available, and what you’ll need to find in the shop to complete it!

All Quests and Clues for Summer Sale on Steam Shop

Clue 1

You’ll find riches in rhythm, and fame in six strings. But beware the tax burden axe mastery brings. Game in question: Guitar Billionaire



As more clues become available, due to the currently overwhelming amount of people attempting to access the Steam Summer Sale, we’ll continue to update this article. For now, at least, we have the answer for the first clue, with more on the way! If you’re having issues accessing Steam, you are not alone. Anything from the store not currently loading, to not being able to access your wishlist, Steam seems to be running into some major server issues that still need to be ironed out. Make sure that you keep your eyes peeled on our page, so you’ll be able to spot all of these upcoming clues and earn yourself some special prizes for your page!