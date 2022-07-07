Dead by Daylight is thriving as always with players making their presence known across the game’s servers as they happily work together as survivors fixing generators or simply playing as one of the many killers on the roster. However, in order to best survive against these killers, you will need to be quick and speedy if they happen to spot you. Thankfully there are a lot of methods you can employ to get the upper advantage over the killers and one of these is known as ‘looping’. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to loop in Dead by Daylight.

Looping in Dead by Daylight

In order to loop, you will have to actually know what looping is. When someone says they are going to loop the killer it simply means that they’re going to run around the killer basically in a circle. They will want to keep the killer distracted for as long as possible. If you want to loop the killer knowing places which are great for looping in each map is vital. A good place for looping will always be somewhere that has something you can quickly vault over such as a pallet and then a quick turning area around a certain object to allow you to vault again.

You can loop a killer by luring them to chase you and then do a quick vault over something such as a pallet, when they come around and get you, then you can quickly jump over the pallet again, and repeat this until they break the pallet. Further, you can simply choose a larger object such as a truck to loop the killer around if you can run quickly around it. If there is a nearby window to hop over and back out near the object you were looping around then this is an even bigger benefit for looping. Abilities/perks can also aid your looping processes!

