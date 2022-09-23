Is Slime Rancher 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch?

The release of Slime Rancher in 2017 made its debut on Xbox and PC first and eventually wandered onto Playsation and Nintendo Switch a few years later. But currently, Playstation and Nintendo Switch players are wondering if the second installment will ever make its way over. The lack of information regarding the release is less than comforting. Furthermore, since the first game had a prolonged release period, players are left to wonder whether Slime Rancher 2 will receive the same treatment. So read on to find out if Slime Rancher 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch.

When will Slime Rancher 2 be Released on Nintendo Switch?

Currently, there are no plans for Slime Rancher 2 to be released on Nintendo Switch. Despite the popularity of the previous Slime Rancher title, it appears that the second installment to the franchise is exclusively for new generation Xbox consoles alongside its PC release. Surprisingly, the release isn’t supported on Playstation Consoles either, but the release on Xbox’s Game Pass may suggest a level of exclusivity to the game. But since Slime Rancher 2 wasn’t released on Xbox One either, many players speculate that the odds of the game being released on “older” consoles are next to none.

However, it took a year or so for the original Slime Rancher to receive a Switch port, so even though it is currently unclear whether the game will eventually be released, developers may be waiting for a newer Switch console to be released before the game makes its debut. Once the original Slime Rancher ended its exclusivity period, the title made its way to other platforms. So hopefully, the future of the Switch will be graced with Slime Rancher 2, but for now, all there is to do is sit and wait, which is similar to the potential release of multiplayer.

Slime Rancher 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.